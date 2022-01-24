Sigma Defense Announces Acquisition of Sub U Systems to Deliver Enhanced C5ISR and JADC2 Capabilities

PERRY, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sigma Defense Systems LLC, a portfolio company of Sagewind Capital and leading provider to the national security community, today announced it has acquired Sub U Systems. Founded in 2008, Sub U Systems is a leading manufacturer of deployable tactical edge-of-network route, switch, and computing technology for commercial, government, and military use.

The acquisition of Sub U Systems strengthens the Sigma Defense portfolio, expanding its existing capabilities for C5ISR, JADC2 and tactical SATCOM communications to deliver a more robust portfolio of solutions tailored to specific use cases. Together, Sigma Defense and Sub U Systems are positioned to deliver a broad range of software applications via a common hardware platform to include ISR relay, edge computing, AI/ML and analytics at the edge. Sigma Defense’s operating model, process maturity and management experience will further strengthen Sub U Systems’ product capabilities.

“The acquisition of Sub U aligns with our vision of autonomously connecting people, systems and data with an integrated hardware and software approach to communications,” said Matt Jones, CEO of Sigma Defense. “We are very excited to be able to deliver a platform that will support leading edge solutions such as artificial intelligence and machine learning and analytics at the edge delivering sense, make sense and act capabilities supporting the DoD vision for JADC2. Sub U not only accelerates our vision for the future, but their customers will recognize immediate benefits through our ability to scale and deliver more in the way of engineering resources, manufacturing output and program management.”

“Sigma Defense is a natural fit for Sub U Systems’ tactical communications and IP networking solutions,” said Keir Tomasso, President and Founder of Sub U Systems. “Our history of innovative product design and development of customized communications solutions will bring new capabilities to the Sigma Defense portfolio. Sub U customers will benefit from the experience of the Sigma Defense management team and their ability to scale and deliver system and solutions in support of customer’s unique requirements. I am very proud of what we have accomplished and the entire Sub-team looks forward to bringing our innovative approach to Sigma Defense.”

Mr. Tomasso will continue to oversee Sub-U Systems operations and develop new solutions for growth.

Sigma Defense Systems LLC is a leading technology company serving the Department of Defense (DoD) providing systems and services for Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance since 2006. The company’s software-focused approach to tactical communications accelerates information collection and sharing for faster decision making and better mission outcomes. Customers turn to Sigma Defense for engineering, program management, and data logistics services for technical solutions that encompass ground, air, and space-based systems and sensors and network and satellite communications. Sigma is headquartered in Perry, GA with satellite offices both CONUS and OCONUS. Visit sigmadefense.com and follow Sigma Defense on LinkedIn for news and updates.

Sub U Systems (SUB-U) designs and manufactures software and hardware-based IP routers, switches, computers, integrated IP-based appliances, and Software Definable Network Appliances™ (SDN‑A™), for the commercial, public safety, and defense markets. As NSA Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) experts, SUB-U delivers secure, high-performance products that meet the most stringent environmental requirements where ruggedization, size, weight, and power are critical. SUB-U also provides a full range of specialized support services in the form of custom design engineering and communications solution engineering support services. www.sub-u.com

