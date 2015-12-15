AIIQ Fund Closure Announcement

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EquBot announced today that the Board of Trustees of ETF Series Solutions (the “Trust”) has determined to close and liquidate the EquBot AI Powered International Equity ETF (NYSE: AIIQ) (the “Fund”) effective immediately after the close of business on July 29, 2022. EquBot will continue to operate its other Funds and Indexes as usual.

The Fund’s last day of trading will be July 28, 2022, which will also be the final day for creation unit orders by authorized participants. The Fund will conclude operations and distribute the remaining proceeds to shareholders promptly after July 29, 2022. Shareholders who do not sell their Fund shares by this date will have their shares automatically redeemed for cash based on the Fund’s net asset value (NAV). Customary brokerage charges may apply to transactions to sell Fund shares. Shareholders should contact their tax advisor to discuss the income tax consequences of the liquidation.

About EquBot

EquBot is an explainable AI investment platform that helps institutional investors make smarter investment decisions. The platform currently powers approximately $2 Billion in assets across ETFs, indices, thematic baskets and other solutions for some of the largest global financial institutions. EquBot’s investors stay informed through access to insights across global news articles, financial and market data, and alternative data on over 50k global stocks, bonds, REITs, and commodities. EquBot is a participant in the “With Watson” program and a graduate of the IBM Global Entrepreneur Program. EquBot is headquartered in San Francisco. Additional information is available at www.equbot.com.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund’s statutory or summary prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 1-650-451-5497, or by visiting www.AIIQetf.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund.

Distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

