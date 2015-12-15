DMS Announces CFO Transition

Company Names Financial Leader Richard Rodick As Chief Financial Officer

CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$DMS #digitaladvertising—Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of data-driven, technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions, announced today that Richard Rodick, CPA, will join the Company and assume the role of CFO on July 1, 2022. To ensure continuity, current CFO Vasundara Srenivas will remain in her role until July 1, at which time she will step down to pursue new career goals.

DMS CEO Joe Marinucci said, “DMS has a deep bench of talent driving our success, and I’m extremely pleased to have Richard join DMS as we focus on our next phase of growth. Richard’s track record of success as a public company CFO and his outstanding leadership qualities will be an invaluable addition to the DMS leadership team.”

With nearly two decades of significant financial executive experience, Rodick comes to DMS with noteworthy CFO and executive-level expertise from his time with multimillion and billion-dollar companies across a number of verticals. Previously serving in executive roles for global leaders including Telus International and Broadridge Financial Solutions, Rodick is known for his successful execution of financial reporting, financial planning and analysis, investor relations and acquisition valuation.

Joe continued, “Richard’s impressive financial leadership and experience working with a broad range of high growth businesses make him an excellent fit for DMS.”

Rodick said, “I am thrilled to join DMS and look forward to working alongside the leadership team as we execute the Company’s growth roadmap and strategic plan.” He continued, “It is rare to find a business with such a strong culture and compelling vision for the future. I have been an admirer of DMS for some time, and look forward to contributing to a bright future.”

To help ensure a seamless transition, Srenivas will continue to support DMS in an advisory role until August 19, 2022. Srenivas said, “It has been a pleasure to serve as CFO to DMS. During my tenure, I was fortunate to have the opportunity to collaborate with many talented colleagues and together we experienced significant transformation and growth. I look forward to the Company’s continued success.”

Marinucci said, “On behalf of DMS, I want to thank Vasundara for her contributions as a valuable member of the leadership team and wish her well in her future endeavors. She leaves behind a strong finance organization and a deep bench of talented finance executives.”

