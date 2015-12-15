Fathom Digital Manufacturing Set to Join Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes

HARTLAND, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp. (NYSE: FATH), an industry leader in on-demand digital manufacturing services, today announced it is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index and the small-cap Russell 2000® Index at the conclusion of the Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the market opens on June 27, 2022, according to a preliminary list of additions posted by FTSE Russell.

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

“We are pleased to be included in the Russell family of US indexes,” said Ryan Martin, Fathom Chief Executive Officer. “Our inclusion in these important benchmarks is expected to increase our exposure among institutional investors and broaden Fathom’s shareholder base.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Fathom is one of the largest on-demand digital manufacturing platforms in North America, serving the comprehensive product development and low- to mid-volume manufacturing needs of some of the largest and most innovative companies in the world. With more than 25 unique manufacturing processes and a national footprint with nearly 450,000 square feet of manufacturing capacity across 12 facilities, Fathom seamlessly blends in-house capabilities across plastic and metal additive technologies, CNC machining, injection molding and tooling, sheet metal fabrication, and design and engineering. With more than 35 years of industry experience, Fathom is at the forefront of the Industry 4.0 digital manufacturing revolution, serving clients in the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive and IOT sectors. Fathom’s certifications include: ITAR Registered, ISO 9001:2015 Design Certified, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, AS9100:2016, and NIST 800-171. To learn more, visit https://fathommfg.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “estimates,” “projects,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “future,” “propose,” “target,” “goal,” “objective,” “outlook” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements relating to Fathom’s inclusion in the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes following the conclusion of the annual reconstitution, are all forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors discussed in Fathom’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 8, 2022 as well as Fathom’s other filings with the SEC. Actual results could differ materially from the results implied by our forward-looking statements, which reflect Fathom’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Although Fathom may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Fathom specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Fathom’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Michael Cimini



Director, Investor Relations



Fathom Digital Manufacturing



(262) 563-5575



[email protected]