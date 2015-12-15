Fieldpoint Private Names Brent Yamaato as Chief Operating Officer

Veteran Financial Services Executive Bolsters Management Team

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fieldpoint Private, the fast-growing private banking firm serving entrepreneurs, families, businesses and institutions, announced the appointment of industry veteran Brent Yamaato as Chief Operating Officer. Yamaato joins Fieldpoint Private after more than 25 years of industry experience with Truist (formerly SunTrust) and the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

“The addition of a financial services veteran with Brent’s deep private banking experience further demonstrates our commitment to hire seasoned industry experts as we expand our presence across the East Coast and Southeast,” said Russ Holland, President and CEO of Fieldpoint Private. “As a highly-respected leader with a reputation for delivering innovative organizational transformation, he will continue to enhance our ability to deliver the high-touch service our clients expect.”

The firm has emerged as one of the fastest-growing banks in the U.S. and has steadily been adding to its teams since 2020.

Based in Atlanta, Yamaato will manage the company’s Client Experience, Digital Transformation, Deposit Operations, Facilities Management, Human Resources, Information Technology, Loaning Servicing, Operational Strategy and Efficiency, Product Management and Program Management Office.

Prior to joining Fieldpoint, Yamaato’s SunTrust (now Truist) career included a variety of leadership roles including head of Private Wealth Management Operations, responsible for modernizing the firm’s operations, and Head of Consumer Banking Operations. Most recently, Yamaato served as the head of Truist’s Merger Program Office, leading the successful merger of SunTrust and BB&T.

About Fieldpoint Private

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, Fieldpoint Private (www.fieldpointprivate.com) has more than $1.4 billion in bank assets and provides personalized, custom private banking and wealth transfer services. Catering to successful individuals, families, entrepreneurs, businesses and institutions, Fieldpoint Private develops a comprehensive understanding of our clients’ individual financial circumstances and furnishes comprehensive advice and personal service to free up the one resource that regardless of means no one can ever have enough of: time.

Banking Services: Fieldpoint Private Bank & Trust. Member FDIC.

Registered Investment Advisors: Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC, is a SEC Registered Investment Advisor and Broker Dealer. Member FINRA, MSRB, SIPC. Accounts managed by FPS are not FDIC insured.

Trust services offered through Fieldpoint Private Trust, LLC, a public trust company chartered in South Dakota by the South Dakota Division of Banking.

