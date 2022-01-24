Fluid Launches Its Financial Super-App

Geneva, Switzerland–(Newsfile Corp. – June 6, 2022) – Fluid Finance, a bank alternative based in Switzerland, has just launched its mobile app.

Fluid Mobile App Available Now

This revolutionary global super-app will allow users to go in and out of the digital world in seconds, for free. With a Fluid Account, users can transfer, spend, swap and save.

CEO and founder Robert Sharratt said: “Our app will change the banking system for good. Fluid Finance is driven by giving as much control as possible to our users. This is about control of your money, how you spend it, and how you hold it. Seamless technology, and a user-focused design will make this better than any exchange or banking service”.

Here are some of the incredible features that will be available:

Drag and drop the funds between accounts. The user controls where he/she holds his/her money. Everybody can instantly transfer money by dragging and dropping his money between Fluid Accounts, Traditional Bank Accounts and Web3 wallets, 24/7.

Send money by nickname. Tired of sharing long and complicated account numbers and sort codes? Send or receive money with just a nickname. The user can also find other Fluid users with an email address or phone number.

Go between the traditional and digital worlds. With a Fluid Account, there’s no need to manage complicated keys, or multiple apps: users can hold, use and transfer, all in one place. Using our bridge to crypto, users can also hold their digital cash in their own Web3 wallets, and explore all the benefits of blockchain technology.

Get a virtual or physical Fluid Card. Become a member of our Fluid Fam, by locking up one Fluid Token and spend the digital cash anywhere in the world. Withdraw money or pay for coffee – the bridge between the traditional and the digital world has never been this easy.

Fluid is truly a banking alternative for everyone, and it’s been designed together with our community members who believe in its ability to take on the traditional banking model. To learn more, join Fluid’s Telegram and Discord, and try the app.

