Folloze Launches Next Generation of Buyer Experience Platform

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#B2B—Folloze, the easiest and most powerful buyer experience platform for B2B marketers, today released Folloze Buyer Experience Platform 3.0, including a new experience engine and several other key features. The latest version unlocks powerful design tools and data insights to easily create content-rich, relevant experiences for an engaging and connected buyer journey. Now all B2B marketers can build rich experiences, in a simple, no-code environment, to engage buyers throughout their journey.





Buyer-Centricity Key to Accelerating Growth in a Digital-First Marketplace

B2B buyers are more comfortable than ever guiding their own journeys, and many say they are open to making purchases in excess of $500,000 via online sales channels. Furthermore, Gartner predicts that 80% of B2B sales interactions between suppliers and buyers will be through digital-only channels by 2025.*

Yet, despite ongoing digital transformation initiatives and the best of intentions to address these changing behaviors, few marketing teams can effectively execute and deliver connected, relevant and personalized buyer experiences across any channel. As a result, B2B vendors risk higher costs and rates of churn, and slower growth.

The latest Folloze platform supports marketers with key buyer-centric features that are essential for B2B businesses and agencies to remain competitive and grow in today’s digital-first marketplace where buyers aren’t engaging with sales reps.

“We rely on Folloze to easily and quickly launch buyer-centric online experiences that build our brand and generate demand,” said Chris Zegal, SVP of marketing for commercial real estate finance firm Walker & Dunlop. “We can personalize by individual client account, segment, geography, or a topic of interest — and better yet, the platform delivers real-time insights into buyer behavior. As a marketing leader with a lean team, I am always looking for tools to help us be more agile and insightful. Folloze does just that and has become an essential platform in our marketing technology stack.”

With a new Experience Designer, marketers have better tools than ever at their fingertips to build the campaigns that will drive their business’s bottom lines.

“I love the design capabilities of the new release,” said Angie Assennato, Digital Marketing Manager, at TierPoint. “There is much more flexibility, and the increased customization options will make our Boards much more impactful. Our entire marketing team — and the business — will benefit from the ability to elevate the quality and content of campaigns.”

Better Tools to Build Better Buyer Journeys

The launch of Folloze Buyer Experience Platform 3.0 levels the playing field, making easy and powerful tools available to any marketer to simplify and improve their ability to engage buyers in a digital-only marketplace, at any point during the buying journey.

“From the inception of the company, our mission has been to change the game in the way that B2B Buyers are empowered through their journey in a digital-first world,” said David Brutman, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder of Folloze. “This new release is putting the power in the hands of all marketers to create engaging, buyer-centric experiences — and it’s powered by unique behavioral data insights to deliver a complete journey.”

New capabilities of the upgraded platform include:

Experience Designer: An easy, intuitive, and powerful design tool that any marketer — with any level of tech expertise — can use to build comprehensive digital destinations across a variety of any interaction types, throughout the buying lifecycle.

An easy, intuitive, and powerful design tool that any marketer — with any level of tech expertise — can use to build comprehensive digital destinations across a variety of any interaction types, throughout the buying lifecycle. Gallery and Templates: B2B experience templates and a section gallery that can be used with the Experience Designer and accelerate campaign creation leveraging best practices.

B2B experience templates and a section gallery that can be used with the Experience Designer and accelerate campaign creation leveraging best practices. Branding: New branding tools to ensure all experiences are designed based on approved corporate branding guidelines, and avoid compliance and inconsistency issues.

New branding tools to ensure all experiences are designed based on approved corporate branding guidelines, and avoid compliance and inconsistency issues. Content Presentation and Intelligence: A flexible content layout framework that takes the buyer journey from boring to bold by enabling marketers to create, optimize, and present consumer-driven, content-based experiences.

A flexible content layout framework that takes the buyer journey from boring to bold by enabling marketers to create, optimize, and present consumer-driven, content-based experiences. AI-powered Personalization and Recommendations: Leveraging AI to analyze buyer engagement — ultimately empowering marketers to quickly personalize and optimize digital experiences and boost outcomes at every stage of the buyer journey.

Leveraging AI to analyze buyer engagement — ultimately empowering marketers to quickly personalize and optimize digital experiences and boost outcomes at every stage of the buyer journey. Behavioral Intelligence Data: Buyer engagement and content-consumption analysis tools to better capitalize on the deep behavioral insights of specific buyers and buying groups across target accounts.

Buyer engagement and content-consumption analysis tools to better capitalize on the deep behavioral insights of specific buyers and buying groups across target accounts. Extensibility Framework and Software Development Kit: New features enable the creation of virtually any custom experiences with no limits to creativity.

Pricing and Availability

Folloze Buyer Experience Platform 3.0 will be released to new and existing customers and pricing will vary based on number of licenses and contract details. Contact Folloze for specific pricing and availability details.

*Gartner, “Market Guide for Sales Enablement Platforms”, August 17, 2021.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Folloze

Folloze, the easiest and most powerful B2B Buyer Experience Platform, is used by B2B marketing, sales, and revenue teams. Requiring no code, Folloze empowers any marketer to easily build data-driven, highly engaging, personalized content destinations across the entire B2B buyer journey to drive deeper account engagement and revenue growth. Top B2B brands, including Oracle, Google Cloud, Cisco, Autodesk, MetLife, and UL trust Folloze to boost customer engagement, revenue growth, and expansion across their target accounts. To learn more, visit https://www.folloze.com/.

