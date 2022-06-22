FOX News Digital Finishes May as Top-Performing News Brand in Multiplatform Minutes for the 15th Consecutive Month

FOX News is the Most-Engaged News Organization on Social Media in May for the 93rd Consecutive Month

FOX Business Tops CNN Business with Multiplatform Views for the Second Consecutive Month

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX News Digital finished May 2022 as the top-performing news organization in the competitive set in multiplatform minutes for the 15th consecutive month, according to Comscore. FOX News Digital closed out the month reaching over 2.9 billion total multiplatform minutes, 1.5 billion total multiplatform views, and 80 million multiplatform unique visitors.* FOX News Digital also topped the news competitive set averaging 2.4 views per visit. Additionally, the FOX News Mobile App reached nearly 6.2 million unique visitors in May, seeing growth over April.**

FOX News remained the most engaged brand on social media in the competitive set in May, with over 33 million total social interactions, notching the 93rd consecutive month FOX News has placed on top, according to Emplifi. This was also the highest month on record since October 2018 for FOX News’ Twitter interactions, garnering over 4.8 million interactions. FOX News also drove over 14 million interactions on Facebook and over 14 million Instagram interactions. On YouTube, FOX News secured the top spot among news brands in video views, with over 250 million, according to Shareablee.

FOXBusiness.com drove 158 million multiplatform views, topping CNN Business for the second consecutive month. Additionally, the business network delivered over 273 million multiplatform minutes (+18% versus the prior year) and 22.9 million multiplatform unique visitors.*** FOX Business’ videos on YouTube remained the most-viewed among the business news competitive set for the 14th consecutive month, driving over 68.5 million views in May, and up 128% over the prior year, according to Shareablee.

MAY 2022 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM

Multi-Platform Total Views



FOX News Digital – 1,477,000,000 (up 2 percent vs. April 2022)



CNN.com – 1,439,000,000 (up 1 percent vs. April 2022)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes



FOX News Digital – 2,945,000,000 (up 2 percent vs. April 2022)



CNN.com – 2,333,000,000 (down 5 percent vs. April 2022)

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors



FOX News Digital – 80,005,000 (up 5 percent vs. April 2022)



CNN.com – 131,788,000 (up 17 percent vs. April 2022)

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 20 consecutive years, while FBN ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, May 2022, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, May 2022, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], May 2022, U.S.

***Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, May 2022, U.S.

