Medallia Named a Leader Among People-Oriented Text Analytics Platforms by Independent Research Firm

PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: People-Oriented Text Analytics Platforms, Q2 2022. This report evaluated 13 service providers based on 29 criterion.

“Unstructured signals like text, video, and speech are the universal language that allows executives to understand what is happening with their customers and employees across the entire business in real time,” said Leslie Stretch, President and CEO, Medallia. “We built Text Analytics into the core of our platform to help companies tap into these rich signals — and it’s an incredible validation for us to receive this recognition in the Wave.”

Medallia received top scores possible in the Strategy category for Product Vision, Planned Enhancements, and Market Approach. Medallia also earned the top Current Offering score of all vendors evaluated and received the highest scores possible in:

Omnichannel Data Integration

NLI (Natural Language Interpretation)

Knowledge-Based AI

Conversation Intelligence

Support for Relevant Use Cases

Real-Time Digital Care

Accuracy

Compliance and Security

UX Personalization

Data Enrichment and Labeling

Outputs

Global Capabilities

“Our decade-long investment in text analytics has opened a whole new world of actionable insight for our customers,” said Elena Hutchison, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Product Marketing at Medallia. “Hundreds of thousands of Medallia users, from executives to frontline staff, are enabled to make data-driven decisions and provide world-class customer and employee experiences. It is incredibly rewarding to see the speed and scale at which our customers tap into these rich signals to drive meaningful business results.”

Medallia’s leading Text Analytics solution includes:

– Comprehensive omnichannel data model and data integration capabilities, allowing users to get a unified view across all data sources and languages.

– Out-of-the-box predictive models, compound rules, and conversation intelligence that cater to business users with no-code training methodology.

– Support for relevant use cases, such as customer experience analytics, contact center conversation intelligence, employee experience analytics, social listening analytics, and market intelligence.

– Comprehensive NLI that derives complex linguistic concepts from text – such as sentiment, emotion, empathy, intent, effort, supported in dozens of languages and dialects to meet the needs of global organizations.

– Native video, speech, and digital analytics fully embedded into Medallia’s platform, providing end-to-end experience analytics.

To download The Forrester Wave™: People-Oriented Text Analytics Platforms, Q2 2022, click here. For more information about Medallia’s leading Text Analytics solution, visit https://www.medallia.com/text-analytics.

About Medallia

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen, and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media, and corporate-messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

