Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO Houston) Announces New Board of Directors for FY 2022/2023

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO Houston) announces new board of directors with Chris Mastrangelo, Principal of Habitation Realty, at the helm.

“Our Board for 2022 is energized and fully committed to providing our members with cool, bespoke, once-in-a-lifetime experiences. We invite other talented entrepreneurs to apply for membership to EO to learn and grow with us,” says Mastrangelo. “It’s a privilege for me to serve as President this year and give back to an organization that has given so much to me.”

EO Houston is a non-profit organization that helps entrepreneurs, founders and CEOs grow personally and professionally. The chapter represents 201 business owners with 6,231 employees and median sales of $2.8M in the Houston area. EO Houston is part of the global organization with 15,000+ members, nearly 5 million employees in 213 chapters worldwide across 60 countries.

The nonprofit offers entirely confidential monthly forum group meetings that allow members to freely experience share about their businesses and personal lives. Through its accelerator program, EO provides coaching, learning events, and more to startups with various resources for early-stage entrepreneurs that have revenue between $250,000 and $1 million who are looking to scale their business to the $1 million revenue mark and beyond. The mentorship and awards program entitled Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA) supports undergraduate student entrepreneurs with mentorship and recognition. The global competition allows undergraduate students who own a business to compete with their peers in a series of local and/or national competitions that could lead to qualifying for the finals. GSEA globally receives over 1,500 nominations and awards over $250,000 in prizes in both regional and global competition.

To qualify for membership, EO requires potential applicants to be the owner, founder or majority stakeholder of a business earning at least $1 million in revenue each fiscal year.

The 2022/2023 board consists of Chris Mastrangelo as President, Mike Ecklund as Learning Chair, Jag Gill as Social Chair, Frank Vega as Member Engagement Chair, John Andell as Forum Chair, Cliff Walston as Moderator Chair, Adam Miller as Strategic Alliance Partnerships Chair, Samson Odhiambo as Finance Chair, Vu Nguyen as My EO & GSEA Chair, Aaron Gillaspie as Mentorship Chair, Laurette Veres as Communications Chair, Jody Lee as President-Elect, and Jeremy Jenson as Membership Chair.

“EO provides an environment for entrepreneurs to share, grow and learn from other entrepreneurs,” adds Mastrangelo.

Contacts

Sarah Jean Adams



832-373-6688



[email protected]

https://eohouston.com/