Savers Value Village™ Appoints Value Retailer Veteran Jay Stasz as Chief Financial Officer

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Savers Value Village, Inc. (“the Company”), the largest for-profit thrift operator in the United States and Canada, today announced the appointment of Jay Stasz as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective July 18, 2022.

Mr. Stasz brings nearly 25 years of finance leadership experience and will be responsible for Savers Value Village’s finance, accounting, internal audit, tax, and treasury functions. He will play a key role in executing the Company’s growth strategy as a member of the executive leadership team.

“Jay is a proven and thoughtful leader with deep experience in high-growth value retail,” said Mark Walsh, Chief Executive Officer of Savers Value Village. “Importantly, Jay shares our belief that what is good for people, communities, and the planet is also good for business. We are confident that Jay’s retail expertise, coupled with his strong finance and accounting experience will be invaluable as we continue in our next phase of growth.”

Previously, Mr. Stasz spent over six years at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, a fast-growing, extreme value retailer of brand-name merchandise sold at drastically reduced prices. Since 2018, he served as the company’s CFO. Prior to this, Mr. Stasz was the SVP of Finance and Accounting as well as the Chief Accounting Officer. Before Ollie’s, Mr. Stasz spent 17 years at Gart Sports, which merged with Sports Authority in 2003, and held a variety of roles, including SVP of Finance and Accounting. Mr. Stasz graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in Accounting.

“I’m proud to join Savers Value Village at such an exciting time for the company and the thrift retail market,” said Mr. Stasz. “Savers is a differentiated leader in thrift with a unique and compelling business model. I look forward to working with the team to build on the company’s strong track record of growth and success.”

Upon Mr. Stasz’s appointment, Scott Estes, Savers Value Village’s current CFO, will serve as Senior Vice President of Finance. He will work closely with Mr. Stasz to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities while he continues to support the growth of the organization.

Mr. Walsh concluded, “Scott is a highly regarded member of the Savers family and continues to play an instrumental role in steering the company’s financial strategy and processes. He will be an important partner to Jay and will continue to add value to our team as we advance our mission to champion reuse and inspire a future where secondhand is second nature.”

