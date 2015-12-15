Applied StemCell Announces the Expansion of its cGMP Manufacturing Facility to Support Cell and Gene Therapy

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Bioproduction–Applied StemCell, Inc. (ASC), a leading cell and gene therapy CRO/CDMO focused on supporting the research community and biotechnology industry for their needs in developing and manufacturing cell and gene products, today announced the expansion of its Current Good Manufacturing (cGMP) facility. ASC has successfully carried out cell banking and product manufacturing projects in its current cGMP suite and is now set on building 4 additional cGMP cleanrooms, cryo-storage space, and a process development and QC/QA space. The expansion of the facility will increase its cell banking and cell product manufacturing capacity and allow ASC’s team of experts to work simultaneously on multiple manufacturing projects such as iPSC generation, gene editing, differentiation, and cell bank manufacturing for safe and efficacious therapeutic products.

“We are very excited to move forward with the expansion of our cGMP facility,” said Dr. David Lee, Ph.D., Head of GMP and Quality. “Our team has been working closely with our clients to ensure delivery of high-quality clinical grade products. We thank our customers for their support and trust. With the addition of 4 cGMP cleanrooms, we will be able to assist a greater number of researchers focused on cell and gene therapy.”

President and CEO, Dr. Ruby Yanru Chen-Tsai, Ph.D. stated, “We are committed to becoming a CDMO leader to support regenerative medicine and cell/gene therapy development and manufacturing. We aim to expand our bio-manufacturing capacity to meet the fast-growing demand in the cell and gene therapy industry. Our unique platform of GMP-grade allogeneic iPSC and TARGATTTM gene editing technology provides our partners great advantages, including shorter manufacturing timelines, non-viral gene editing, and genomic stability and safety.”

Construction will begin within the next month, and the company has already begun the staff hiring process. ASC hopes to have the expansion completed and a team built that will be ready to take on as much as 4 times more new projects early next year.

About Applied StemCell, Inc.

ASC has a Drug Manufacturing License from the California Department of Public Health, Food and Drug Branch (FDB). It has a Quality Management System (ISO 13485 certified) and established cGMP-compliant protocols for cell banking and manufacturing, iPSC generation, genome editing, iPSC differentiation, and cell product manufacturing. With over 13 years of gene-editing and stem cell expertise, ASC offers comprehensive and customized cell and gene CRO/CDMO solutions. Its core iPSC and genome editing (CRISPR and TARGATTTM) technologies, facilitate site-specific, large cargo (up to 20kb) transgene integration and the development of allogenic cell products.

