UEFI Forum Releases the UEFI 2.10 Specification and the ACPI 6.5 Specification

The latest specifications are built for a post-quantum world and will support emerging applications like Internet of Things, Embedded and Automotive

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ACPI—The UEFI Forum today announced the release of the Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) 2.10 specification and Advanced Configuration and Power Interface (ACPI) 6.5 specification. The new specification versions expand support for new processor types, memory interfaces and platform types, while allowing for crypto agility in post-quantum system security.

UEFI 2.10 Specification Highlights:

Introducing UEFI Conformance Profiles, allowing support for more types of platforms and implementation codebases

Crypto agility including SHA-384/SHA-512 signing scheme for Authenticated Variables support

Emerging LoongArch and RISC-V processor architecture support

Add confidential computing extension

“We are excited to share the new Conformance Profiles feature, responsive to community pull for a way to make the UEFI Forum’s work useful,” said Mark Doran, UEFI Forum President. “The Conformance Profiles feature will expand the platform types UEFI can support to an ever wider range of platform types like IoT, embedded and automotive spaces – beyond general purpose computers.”

ACPI 6.5 Specification Highlights:

CXL Memory support

LoongArch processor architecture support

Confidential Computing event log support

USB-C USB4 support

The ACPI 6.5 specification update contains the most changes ever made using the “Code First” process of the UEFI Forum. This process acknowledges the valuable insights and contributions of open-source communities to the development of the specifications maintained by the UEFI Forum and allows non-members a path to contribute to the specifications.

To learn more, access the UEFI 2.10 specification and the ACPI 6.5 specification on the UEFI Forum Specification webpage. The UEFI Specification 2.9 Errata A and ACPI Specification 6.4 Errata A are also available on the specifications page.

Read the white paper UEFI Conformance Profiles: Allowing “Reduced Model” Implementations to learn more about the new Conformance Profiles feature.

About the UEFI Forum

The Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) Forum is a world-class non-profit industry standards body that works in partnership to enable the evolution of platform technologies. The UEFI Forum champions firmware innovation through industry collaboration and the advocacy of a standardized interface that simplifies and secures platform initialization and firmware bootstrap operations. Both developed and supported by representatives from industry-leading technology companies, UEFI specifications promote business and technological efficiency, improve performance and security, facilitate interoperability between devices, platforms and systems and comply with next-generation technologies. In November 2020, the UEFI Forum passed a Resolution directing the use of Inclusive Language in specifications and other communications created as part of the work of the Forum. To learn more about the UEFI Forum, visit www.uefi.org.

Contacts

Meghan Zea



(503) 619-0860



[email protected]