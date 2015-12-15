Mediacom Communications Announces the Promotions of Jon Coscia and Jack Griffin to Senior Vice President

MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mediacom Communications today announced the promotions of Jon Coscia to Senior Vice President of Customer Service and Jack Griffin to Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer.

Coscia will take full responsibility of customer care, including the centers for sales and retention and field support, as well as Mediacom’s award-winning digital customer service tools and applications. In this new role, Coscia will report to John Pascarelli, Mediacom’s Executive Vice President of Operations. He joined the company in 2007 and has been involved in the cable industry for the past 22 years.

Griffin will maintain his leadership role in all aspects of Mediacom’s corporate finance and treasury group, including debt financing, liability and cash management, banking relationships, investments, external reporting, mergers and acquisitions, and business development, while continuing to report to Mark Stephan, Mediacom’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He joined the company in 2007 and has nearly 15 years of experience in the cable industry.

“I am pleased to offer my heartfelt congratulations to both Jon and Jack. They have long been recognized as emerging leaders within our organization, and their promotions are well deserved,” said Rocco B. Commisso, Mediacom’s Chairman and CEO.

“Since joining Mediacom, Jon has established himself as an industry expert in his field and introduced numerous groundbreaking, technology-driven solutions aimed at elevating the customer experience,” said John Pascarelli. “I am confident his strategic insight and proven leadership of over 850 employees will further advance the quality of our customer care.”

“Jack has played an integral role in shaping the company’s financial profile over the past several years and achieving our much-coveted investment grade rating,” said Mark Stephan. “His skillful stewardship of Mediacom’s balance sheet and the corporate finance and treasury group will benefit Mediacom for the many years to come.”

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom provides high-speed data, video and phone services to 1.5 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at www.mediacomcable.com.

