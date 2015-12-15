Tachyum Signs Memorandum of Understanding with MatLogica

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Linux—Tachyum™ today announced it has entered into an agreement with MatLogica, a London-based deep-tech company, to cooperate on projects in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC). Tachyum and MatLogica will jointly explore and evaluate the benefits of incorporating support for Prodigy processors.

MatLogica gives quantitative and scientific developers the most flexible and easy-to-use tools to quickly build computational analytics that scales with modern hardware. The company’s primary product is AADC, a just-in-time (JIT) compiler tailored for complex repetitive calculations and Automatic Adjoint Differentiation (AAD), which seamlessly achieves up to 100x speed-ups while also calculating risks automatically and precisely using AAD.

MatLogica’s unique compilation technology will fully utilize Tachyum Prodigy large vector registers and vector instructions to achieve unprecedented speed-ups for complex risk calculations. A Prodigy-enabled MatLogica AADC deployment can enable customers to migrate their software to Tachyum technology without changes in their software stack.

“At MatLogica, we are committed to delivering tools for developers wishing to retain the advantages of object-oriented languages whilst driving performance with data-oriented design. We look forward to extending our toolkit for Tachyum Prodigy, to enable native support across CPU, GPU and TPU and unlocking the full potential of Tachyum’s unique technology,” said Dmitri Goloubentsev, CTO of MatLogica. “By using MatLogica’s AADC on Tachyum, users should see unprecedented levels of performance, simplified software infrastructure, lower ownership costs, as well as reduced carbon footprint for compute-intensive tasks.”

Tachyum’s Prodigy integrates 128 high-performance custom designed 64-bit compute cores with the functionality of a CPU, a GPU, and a TPU in a single device within a homogeneous architecture. This allows Prodigy to deliver performance up to 4x that of the highest performing x86 processors (for cloud workloads) and up to 3x that of the highest performing GPU for HPC and 6x for AI applications.

Prodigy’s unique architecture delivers industry-leading performance in both data center and AI workloads. Therefore, during off peak hours, Prodigy-powered data center servers can be seamlessly and dynamically switched to AI workloads, eliminating the need for expensive dedicated AI hardware, and dramatically increasing server utilization. Prodigy delivers unprecedented data center performance, power, and economics, reducing CAPEX and OPEX significantly.

“AI is an important space for Tachyum and, with Prodigy, we will continue to democratize AI through cost-effective availability for everybody,” said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, founder and CEO of Tachyum. “By signing an MoU with MatLogica, we will be better able to serve the needs of developers looking to seamlessly calculate automatic analytical sensitivities. This combination of MatLogica’s AADC and our Prodigy will provide unprecedented levels of performance for computationally intensive programs and enable a new approach to the development of Machine Learning applications.”

