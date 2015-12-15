Next Generation of Innovative Insurtech Companies to Join Accelerator

MINNEAPOLIS & ST. PAUL, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Startup accelerator, gener8tor, and two leading organizations in the insurance space, Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America (Allianz Life) and Securian Financial, announced today the five participants of the 2022 OnRamp Insurance Accelerator: Botdoc, ForwardLane, Manifest, Nestimate and White Swan.

The startup companies are contributing innovative solutions to the insurance industry through services that include digitally enabled insurance brokerage, software analytics tools empowering guaranteed 401k income, secure portals for external business transactions, consolidated retirement accounts, and personalized insights for wealth managers, asset managers and insurers.

gener8tor developed the OnRamp Insurance Accelerator in collaboration with Allianz Life and Securian Financial in 2019. Since then, the accelerator has conducted three successful programs with today’s announcement marking the fourth cohort of the program. The accelerator selected these five companies from more than 500 insurtech and fintech startups from across the world that applied to the program, making the selection process extremely competitive.

“The OnRamp Insurance Accelerator is an important way for Allianz Life to support entrepreneurial growth and innovation in our industry,” said Chad Virgin, managing director, Allianz Life Ventures, corporate venture arm of Allianz Life. “These startups are playing a huge role in driving change and making insurance solutions more accessible to more people.”

“After two years of successful virtual programming for the OnRamp Insurance Accelerator, we are excited to bring this cohort of innovators to the Twin Cities, where they will engage directly with Securian Financial associates,” said Pete Berlute, Securian Financial senior vice president of enterprise technology.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul based OnRamp Insurance Accelerator is a hybrid accelerator, which includes both in-person and virtual elements. Each startup will receive a $100,000 investment and will work with gener8tor, Allianz Life and Securian Financial teams during the three-month accelerator. The program also provides hands-on and dedicated support for each startup, focusing on growth and scaling their impact, in addition to direct connections with experienced mentors, technologists, corporate partners and investors.

“Making sure every person is covered when it comes to unexpected loss is largely dependent on how easy it is for people to access, understand and purchase the right policies,” said Jackie Mejia, managing director of the OnRamp Insurance Accelerator. “It is exciting to see that this year’s companies are already improving the digital insurance experience for customers, and we are thrilled to work with this talented group of founders to help take their companies to the next level.”

The OnRamp Insurance Accelerator program will culminate in a showcase celebration at InsureTech Connect event in Las Vegas on September 21, 2022 where the startup companies will pitch live to an audience of innovative entrepreneurs, investors and partners. Following the showcase, the program will conduct a two-week series of meetings to connect startup founders with angel investors and corporate venture capital companies.

OnRamp Insurance Accelerator 2022 Cohort

Botdoc Karl Falk, CEO | [email protected] | botdoc.io Colorado Springs, CO, USA | LinkedIn | Twitter Botdoc transports data with end to end encryption; without pins, passwords, logins, accounts, apps or software to download. Upon delivery the encrypted container and all the data within it evaporate. Botdoc is removing friction for businesses and consumers, resulting in higher and quicker conversion rates with a better cyber security posture. Botdoc has 400+ customers globally and is roughly $1M ARR today.

ForwardLane Nathan Stevenson, CEO | [email protected] | forwardlane.com Brooklyn, NY, USA | LinkedIn | Twitter ForwardLane’s AI-powered Insights platform delivers personalized insights and next best actions for wealth managers, asset managers and insurers. Human data analysis is time consuming and expensive. ForwardLane analyzes and synthesizes previously siloed data to distill personalized client engagement opportunities that find clients at risk and ultimately drive revenues. ForwardLane is recognized by the industry as a Wealthtech 100 and AI Fintech 100 globally, and counts large financial institutions with $2.5 Trl AUM as trusted clients.

Manifest Anuraag Tripathi, CEO | [email protected] | usemanifest.com Chicago, IL, USA | LinkedIn | Twitter Manifest is the easiest way to consolidate old retirement accounts. Employers can cut their plan costs by 20% and begin distributing the responsive web app to their participants with less than 30-minutes of effort. Today, the team has access to 100,000+ participants through their employer clients, and four out of the top 15 recordkeepers are working with Manifest to digitize transfers for everyone.

Nestimate Kelby Meyers, Founder & CEO | [email protected] | mynestimate.com Lincoln, NE, USA Nestimate is a software analytics tool empowering guaranteed income in the 401k. Nestimate’s innovative platform and consultative approach is the missing piece to scalable in-plan income adoption. Nestimate was founded in January of 2022 and is already receiving positive reactions from the industry’s leading financial institutions.

White Swan Pontus Lagerberg, CEO | [email protected] | whiteswan.io New York, NY, USA | LinkedIn White Swan is a digitally enabled insurance brokerage specializing in permanent life insurance. White Swan’s Automated Life Insurance Concierge (ALICe) helps expose a new demographic to permanent life insurance and then provides the buying experience the digital first consumer expects and demands. White Swan launched ALICe 1.0 in April 2022 which has generated $50k in revenues with another 60+ active leads (and counting) in the pipeline and they continue to expand their number of RIA partnerships.

About gener8tor

gener8tor is a venture firm and national accelerator network that supports startups, founders, workers, employers, artists and musicians across race, place and gender. gener8tor partners with companies, governments, universities and nonprofits to operate programs in more than 35 communities across 20 states. Fast Company named gener8tor one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators in 2021 and 2022.

About OnRamp Insurance Accelerator

Each year, the OnRamp Insurance Accelerator, with Allianz Life and Securian Financial, invests in five insurtech startups who participate in a three-month, concierge accelerator program in Minneapolis-St. Paul (hybrid). Each startup receives a $100,000 cash investment, office space and access to gener8tor’s global network of mentors and investors.

About OnRamp Insurance Conference

The OnRamp Insurance Conference brings together the insurance industry’s leading corporations, investors and startups. The conference highlights innovations disrupting the insurance industry, the leaders making such innovations possible and how new technologies and business models will reinvent the industry.

About OnRamp Conference Series

The OnRamp Conference Series grew out of a desire to provide entrepreneurs at various stages of growth with access to high level corporate leaders and later stage investors. Started by gener8tor in 2013, OnRamp has evolved into vertical-specific events featuring conference programming and curated one-on-one pitch sessions between startups and corporate venture capital and innovation executives. OnRamp strives to be the premier gathering of corporate venture capital and innovation executives in each industry it serves.

About Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America

Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America, one of the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® and one of the Ethisphere World’s Most Ethical Companies®, has been keeping its promises since 1896 by helping Americans achieve their retirement income and protection goals with a variety of annuity and life insurance products. In 2021, Allianz Life provided additional value to its policyholders via distributions of more than $10.6 billion. As a leading provider of fixed index annuities, registered index-linked annuities and fixed index universal life insurance, Allianz Life is part of Allianz SE, a global leader in the financial services industry with approximately 150,000 employees in more than 70 countries. Allianz Life is a proud sponsor of Allianz Field® in St. Paul, Minnesota, home of Major League Soccer’s Minnesota United.

About Securian Financial

At Securian Financial, we’re here for family. And we’re here because of it. We’re guided by our purpose: helping customers build secure tomorrows. Since 1880, we’ve been building a uniquely diversified company that has outlasted economic ups and downs while staying true to our customers. We’re committed to the markets we serve, providing insurance, investment and retirement solutions that give families the confidence to focus on what’s truly valuable: banking memories with those who matter most.

