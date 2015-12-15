Rivers Casino Portsmouth Unveils New Restaurants and Amenities

Casino representatives announce seven dining and entertainment venues ahead of August 20 job fair

PORTSMOUTH, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rivers Casino Portsmouth announced a variety of new restaurants and popular amenities at a workforce development and community partner open house today.





Elected officials, workforce development partners, and members of the business community assembled for the unveiling at the casino’s temporary offices in Downtown Portsmouth. The High Street storefront location provides a base of operations for human resources and marketing teams, and support for walk-ins, recruitment, and hiring.

Slated to open early 2023, Rivers Casino Portsmouth will feature both familiar and exclusive-to-Portsmouth brands, from fine dining to grab-and-go:

Admiral’s Steak & Seafood



This fine-dining steakhouse will serve a wide selection of prime cuts, fresh seafood, premium wines, craft cocktails, and more. Rush Street Gaming operates successful steakhouses in all its casinos. Admiral’s Steak & Seafood is a Portsmouth exclusive.

This fine-dining steakhouse will serve a wide selection of prime cuts, fresh seafood, premium wines, craft cocktails, and more. Rush Street Gaming operates successful steakhouses in all its casinos. Admiral’s Steak & Seafood is a Starbucks



The world’s largest coffee chain with more than thirty thousand locations around the globe will offer its full menu with hot, cold, brewed and blended drinks—Frappuccinos, Chai Tea Lattes, Spinach Feta & Egg White Wrap, Cake Pops and more.

The world’s largest coffee chain with more than thirty thousand locations around the globe will offer its full menu with hot, cold, brewed and blended drinks—Frappuccinos, Chai Tea Lattes, Spinach Feta & Egg White Wrap, Cake Pops and more. Topgolf Swing Suite



Topgolf Swing Suite is an immersive social experience offering guests a comfy lounge to play and enjoy fantastic food and beverage service. With a massive screen and a selection of exciting virtual games, the Topgolf Swing Suite delivers a one-of-a-kind simulation that’s fun for golfers and non-golfers alike.

Topgolf Swing Suite is an immersive social experience offering guests a comfy lounge to play and enjoy fantastic food and beverage service. With a massive screen and a selection of exciting virtual games, the Topgolf Swing Suite delivers a one-of-a-kind simulation that’s fun for golfers and non-golfers alike. Mian



This Rush Street Gaming signature restaurant will feature fresh, made-to-order Asian-inspired dishes, such as edamame, vegetable spring rolls, fried rice, lo mein, General Tso’s chicken, and more.

This Rush Street Gaming signature restaurant will feature fresh, made-to-order Asian-inspired dishes, such as edamame, vegetable spring rolls, fried rice, lo mein, General Tso’s chicken, and more. Slice Pizzeria



Slice Pizzeria is a fun spot for a quick bite—serving pizza by the slice, made fresh onsite in the casino’s pizza ovens. Whole made-to-order pizzas will also be offered. Slice Pizzeria is a Portsmouth exclusive.

Slice Pizzeria is a fun spot for a quick bite—serving pizza by the slice, made fresh onsite in the casino’s pizza ovens. Whole made-to-order pizzas will also be offered. Slice Pizzeria is a Crossings Café



Crossings Café is a full-service casual dining restaurant offering an extensive menu of appetizers, soups & salads, sandwiches & burgers, and other entrees. Start with soft pretzel bites, dive into a big cobb salad, then cross over to the ultimate cheeseburger and fries. Crossings Café is a Portsmouth exclusive.

Crossings Café is a full-service casual dining restaurant offering an extensive menu of appetizers, soups & salads, sandwiches & burgers, and other entrees. Start with soft pretzel bites, dive into a big cobb salad, then cross over to the ultimate cheeseburger and fries. BetRivers Sportsbook



The football season is already here, and BetRivers Sportsbook will be Hampton Roads’ favorite place to watch and wager on the games—plus basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer, tennis, ping-pong—you name it. There are no conflicting schedules, with multiple high-def screens airing multiple games simultaneously. The sportsbook will have live ticket windows, self-service kiosks, club chairs and banquettes for groups.

“From day one, we have been committed to developing a high-quality, state-of-the-art gaming and entertainment complex, and through this impressive lineup of restaurants and amenities we continue to deliver on that promise,” said Roy Corby, general manager, Rivers Casino Portsmouth. “Each of these exciting new venues comes with career opportunities for job seekers—and we’re recruiting and hiring right now.”

Rivers Casino Portsmouth Job Fair – Saturday, August 20

As part of a series of monthly job fairs, which kicked off in May, Rivers Casino Portsmouth will host its next job fair on Saturday, August 20, from 9:00 a.m. until noon at the Portsmouth Sportsplex – 1801 Portsmouth Blvd. The job fair will focus on opportunities across all departments in the casino. Attendees will have an opportunity to submit applications for career paths in IT, security, finance, human resources, marketing, hospitality (food servers, bartenders, cooks, etc.), slot technicians, table games/dealer training (blackjack, poker, craps, roulette, etc.), and more.

“We’ve been very intentional in our hiring and recruitment efforts to ensure we are building our talent community to support all aspects of the casino, including these new additions to our hospitality department,” said Johnée Ingram, Vice President of Human Resources. “We anticipate increased excitement from job seekers following this announcement of our restaurant lineup and look forward to a great turnout for this Saturday’s job fair.”

Rivers Casino Portsmouth is on track to be the first permanent casino to open in Virginia and brings 1,300 new permanent jobs to Portsmouth and Hampton Roads. For information about all the upcoming job fairs, visit riverscasinoportsmouth.com.

About Rivers Casino Portsmouth

Rivers Casino Portsmouth is a world-class destination—a $300 million-plus local investment—currently under active construction along Victory Boulevard as part of Portsmouth’s New Entertainment District. The complex will feature a full-service casino, a sportsbook, a hotel, event and conference venues, premier restaurants and more. Rivers Casinos are developed and operated by Rush Street Gaming, one of the fastest-growing casino and entertainment companies in the country. Rush Street Gaming and its affiliates have developed and operate successful casinos in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Des Plaines, Illinois; Schenectady, New York; and upcoming in Portsmouth, Virginia. All Rush Street Gaming casinos have been voted a “Best Place to Work” or “Top Workplace” by their Team Members. For more information about Rivers Casino Portsmouth, please visit riverscasinoportsmouth.com.

Contacts

Kelli Webb



For Rivers Casino Portsmouth



[email protected]

757.606.0281

Jack Horner



For Rush Street Gaming



[email protected]

412.600.2295