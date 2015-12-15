VelocityEHS Named a Leader for Carbon Management Software

CHICAGO, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VelocityEHS, the global leader in enterprise EHS & ESG software solutions, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the Green Quadrant: Carbon Management Software report by the independent research firm, Verdantix. The new analysis calls out the strengths of the VelocityEHS ESG Solution, including its “powerful Carbon Calculation Engine” and Data Acquisition, Data Management, and Data Quality Control capabilities.

With ESG regulations intensifying around the world, including increased scrutiny in the U.S. by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the financial grade GHG calculations and industry leading data control VelocityEHS provides is well-suited to calming anxious markets.

Visit the Verdantix website to view the full report.

The Green Quadrant recognition follows closely a Top Product of the Year Award for the ESG Solution from Environment + Energy Leader. Part of the Accelerate Platform, the ESG Solution was built by the experts behind the VelocityEHS Environmental Compliance Solution, celebrated for its award-winning global enterprise air, water and waste management capabilities.

“Since its launch in January, the ESG Solution has been a runaway success exceeding our already high expectations,” said VelocityEHS CEO John Damgaard. “EHS leaders in the Manufacturing, Chemical, and Oil & Gas industries who are the most familiar with the pain and complexity of tracking Scope 1-3 emissions are the ones who love the solution best. They can see most clearly just how superior this ESG solution is and the difference it can make in an evolving and escalating reporting environment.”

Carbon Management is not the only aspect of ESG that enterprise companies must deal with. In addition to providing industry leading capabilities for tracking and managing GHG emissions and energy usage, VelocityEHS ESG also facilitates Materiality Assessments, that help EHS and ESG leaders plan, build, and optimize their ESG programs and develop more successful and sustainable business strategies.

“VelocityEHS should be shortlisted by companies in emissions and energy intensive sectors that want one vendor who can handle their digital carbon, ESG, and EHS needs,” said Kim Knickle, Research Director, ESG & Sustainability at Verdantix. “The VelocityEHS platform is designed to be intuitive and easy to use to increase user engagement and VelocityEHS has implemented numerous features to ensure data security and privacy, including access controls, encryption, and cryptography.”

Global enterprise leaders can take advantage of an easy, risk-free introduction to VelocityEHS Materiality Assessments until January 2023. The limited-time offer is available to new and existing customers who sign-up for the ESG Solution by September 30, 2022. Some exclusions apply. Also included in the offer is VelocityEHS’ new ESG Strategy Management & Metrics capabilities set to launch in Q4 of 2022. To learn more about this offer, visit the VelocityEHS website.

“Enterprise companies are looking for holistic, streamlined solutions to solve their business problems,” said VelocityEHS President Matt Airhart. “Our unparalleled investment in R&D has yielded a strong roadmap of enterprise-grade ESG products released on a quarterly basis, which will enhance our already industry-leading solution and support the evolving needs of our customers.”

The VelocityEHS Accelerate Platform delivers best-in-class performance in the areas of health, safety, risk, ESG and operational excellence. Backed by the largest global software community of EHS experts and thought leaders, the software drives expert processes so that every team member can produce outstanding results. For more information about VelocityEHS and its complete award-winning software solutions, visit www.EHS.com.

About VelocityEHS

Relied on by more than 10 million users worldwide to drive operational excellence and achieve outstanding outcomes, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS & ESG technology. The VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform is the definitive gold-standard for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG), delivering best-in-class capabilities for materiality assessments, safety, industrial ergonomics, control of work, health, operational risk, and environmental compliance. The VelocityEHS team includes unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified experts in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, the environment, AI, and machine learning than any EHS software provider. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts as a Leader in the Verdantix 2021 Green Quadrant Analysis—VelocityEHS is committed to industry thought leadership and to accelerating the pace of innovation through its software solutions and vision. Its privacy and security protocols, which include SOC2 Type II attestation, are among the most stringent in the industry.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Western Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

VelocityEHS Media Contact

Brad Harbaugh

312.881.2855

[email protected]