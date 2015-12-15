Zip Expands Executive Team With SaaS Leader Tyson Knight as Vice President of Services

Former Global Vice President and GM of Medallia Brings Extensive Experience Scaling and Leading Post-Sales Organizations as Zip’s Growth Accelerates

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zip, the world’s leading intake-to-procure solution, today announced the appointment of Tyson Knight as Vice President of Services. Knight brings ten years of experience building global post-sales organizations. In his new role, he will oversee all post-sales service offerings for Zip. Knight will continue to scale Zip’s high-caliber post-sales organization, providing best-in-class support to customers and ensuring their ongoing success.

“Tyson brings deep expertise in scaling services organizations as well as hands-on experience making customers successful with software that lines of business depend on,” said Rujul Zaparde, Co-founder and CEO of Zip. “Our customers look to us to empower their organizations to become best in class in this era of distributed spend. Tyson’s unique background, team-building skills and sincere focus on the customer will enable us to do this effectively at scale.”





Prior to Zip, Knight served as the Global Vice President and General Manager at Medallia, a SaaS company that helps organizations better understand and manage customer and employee experiences, where he led post-sales organizations for more than ten years. His responsibilities included overseeing services sales, implementations, managed services, advisory and partner organizations. He founded and grew Medallia’s Americas East team from inception to 100 employees and scaled the team from $0 to $150 million annual contract value (ACV), becoming the company’s fastest-growing and largest post-sales team globally. Knight also oversaw Medallia’s international ecosystem of nearly 500 certified partners, representing $125 million ACV. Knight has also held positions at VivaColombia, Rho Ventures, Macquarie Bank and Morgan Stanley.

Zip solves a problem that is at the intersection of multiple departments, including Finance, Procurement, IT, Security and Legal. Business users are left unsure how to begin the process and secure the necessary approvals to implement tools needed to do their jobs when navigating procurement processes. Zip provides an easy-to-use experience for employees to request a business-related purchase and automates the orchestration of any business purchase by any employee — no matter how complex the approval workflows are on the back end — with complete visibility for all stakeholders throughout the process.

“It’s the ideal time to be joining this rockstar team as customer adoption is taking off. Customers love Zip, and I love keeping customers happy. Zip’s intake-to-procure platform is a superbly designed product that targets a largely unaddressed problem in a huge addressable market,” said Knight. “I look forward to building a world-class post-sales organization that helps customers meet and exceed their business goals by using Zip.”

Zip is the world's leading intake-to-procure solution. Providing a single platform for any employee to initiate a purchase or vendor request, Zip helps businesses gain clear and timely visibility across all purchases, while dramatically improving the employee experience. The platform's no-code configuration and intelligent workflows integrated across disparate systems enable businesses to automatically route requests for faster approval across finance, legal, procurement, IT, security and other teams. Leading enterprises and high-growth startups like Databricks, Canva, Airtable, Roblox, Webflow and over 100 others use Zip to streamline their procurement processes while delighting their business users.

