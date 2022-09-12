Bantam Tools Introduces New Powerful & Portable CNC Milling Machine and A New and Improved Desktop Model

The Bantam Tools Explorer™ CNC Milling Machine Is Perfect for Engineers and Educators

PEEKSKILL, N.Y. & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bantam Tools, the desktop CNC manufacturer, is making a big splash at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) with the launch of its new desktop CNC machine, the Bantam Tools Explorer™ CNC Milling Machine. The Bantam Tools Explorer CNC Milling Machine weighs less than 50 pounds and is designed with power and portability in mind with a durable exoskeleton and the ability to run on battery power. The company is also exhibiting a new and improved version of its Bantam Tools Desktop CNC Milling Machine, optimized for rapid aluminum prototyping. Both machines are in the Bantam Tools booth #338043 and are busy milling parts and prototypes for world changers and skill builders.





“We think customers are going to be excited about the portability of our new Bantam Tools Explorer CNC Milling Machine,” said Bre Pettis, CEO of Bantam Tools. “We’ve had many users express that they would love the opportunity to travel with our machine. We decided to take on that challenge and spent the last year engineering a machine with expeditionary capabilities. Now, when an engineer or designer needs to be in the field or working remotely, they can fabricate parts and solve problems. It even fits in a Pelican case for ease of travel and storage. You can buy it now, take charge and save the day!”

Also new are Bantam Tools key accessories: the Bantam Tools Control, the Bantam Tools CNC Low-Profile Vise, the Bantam Tools Explorer CNC Vacuum, Fixturing Pallet and Spoilboard. The Bantam Tools Control is a mini computer with a touchscreen interface and that runs the Bantam Tools CNC Milling Machine on its own, which frees up the user’s computer. The Bantam Tools CNC Low-Profile Vise works with the T-slot beds and fixturing pallets for both Bantam Tools CNC Milling Machines. The durable Bantam Tools CNC Low-Profile Vise enables users to repeatedly produce precise and complex parts. All Bantam Tools’ accessories are fully integrated into the Bantam Tools software.

Pettis also noted that the new and improved version of its flagship Bantam Tools Desktop CNC Milling Machine is taking milling to the next level. “The new and improved Bantam Tools Desktop CNC Milling Machine offers a new powder-coated steel enclosure, deeper chip tray and tighter pitch on the Z-axis.”

The Bantam Tools Desktop CNC Milling Machine, the Bantam Tools Explorer CNC Milling Machine and their accessories are available to order at bantamtools.com.

Learn more about the Peekskill, New York, company, at bantamtools.com, on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook at @bantamtools, or on Medium.

Bantam Tools builds desktop CNC machines with professional reliability and precision to support world changers and skill builders. Bantam Tools’ machines are easy to set up, ready to use right out of the box, and punch above their weight class, empowering engineers, product designers, entrepreneurs, machinists, students and digital fabricators to stay ahead of schedule and under budget.

