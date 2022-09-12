SeekOut Transforms Employee-Driven Career Growth with Launch of SeekOut Grow

New Solution Empowers HR teams to Understand Skills, Experiences, and Organizational Capability; Debuts at HR Tech Conference

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SeekOut, the platform that helps great people and great companies grow together, today announced the launch of SeekOut Grow–a new solution that empowers HR teams to understand and maximize the organization, and gives employees a self-service portal to realize their career development and advancement goals. With the launch of SeekOut Grow, the SeekOut Platform is now the most comprehensive Enterprise Talent Optimization platform available.

“People are the foundation for success at all companies. Yet today, most leaders lack visibility into the talent they already have–their skills and experiences–and ways to energize and maximize that human potential,” said Anoop Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder at SeekOut. “With SeekOut Grow, we’re giving companies a comprehensive view of talent across the organization so they can help grow, retain, and redeploy talent–allowing businesses and their people to succeed.”

The SeekOut Platform offers the best solution in the industry to help leaders understand the talent they have, while giving them a clear picture of the external talent landscape as a whole. Companies today are missing critical data about their employees like prior roles, skills, and experiences outside of their current job. SeekOut’s comprehensive data profiles use multiple external and internal data resources in real-time, providing an unmatched and deep understanding of the talent companies have and their potential to drive success. The powerful talent-intelligence layer also delivers on high-value scenarios for HR leaders, business leaders, and employees.

“We saw a 30% increase in employee internal mobility within the first few months of implementing,” said Tammy Coleman-Craig, VP of Talent Acquisition and People Enablement at Ciena. “It really enabled our recruiters to find untapped talent within our own organization.”

SeekOut Grow is built on a Talent Data Platform that puts employees in control of their career growth. Unlike other solutions, Grow leverages:

Comprehensive Talent Profiles: Skills and role information for employees are pre-populated from external and internal data sources so they don’t have to fill out tedious forms.

Skills and role information for employees are pre-populated from external and internal data sources so they don’t have to fill out tedious forms. Dynamic HR Tech Stack Integration: Integrations with internal systems such as HRIS, internal GitHub, Jira and more, result in real-time and up-to-date information about employees skills and experience.

Integrations with internal systems such as HRIS, internal GitHub, Jira and more, result in real-time and up-to-date information about employees skills and experience. Interactive Career Paths : Powerful AI-matching between profiles and open jobs lets employees interactively explore future paths within the organization, discover roles that are a good fit for their skills, and grow within their company.

: Powerful AI-matching between profiles and open jobs lets employees interactively explore future paths within the organization, discover roles that are a good fit for their skills, and grow within their company. Visibility for Managers: Managers can see recommendations on career opportunities for their reports, helping them better guide career development.

Managers can see recommendations on career opportunities for their reports, helping them better guide career development. Talent Insights for Leaders: Actionable insights for HR and business leaders with search and filter capabilities to transform workforce planning, diversity analyses, internal mobility, and talent redeployment.

SeekOut is the only holistic people-first platform with SeekOut Recruit for external talent acquisition and SeekOut Grow for internal employee development and engagement.

Join SeekOut to learn about the new Grow solution at both the HR Technology conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 13-16, 2022 (booth #1420) and the Workday Rising conference in Orlando, Florida on September 12-15, 2022 (booth #706).

To learn more visit https://seekout.com/solution/grow/.

About SeekOut

SeekOut is the leading Enterprise Talent Optimization Platform that companies use to quickly hire, grow, and retain great talent while focusing on diversity, technical expertise, and other hard-to-find skillsets. In 2022, SeekOut was named on the Forbes annual list of America’s Best Startup Employers and CEO Anoop Gupta was crowned GeekWire’s Startup CEO of the Year. Throughout 2021, SeekOut was ranked number two in the B2B category of The Information’s 50 Startups to Watch list, and was included on Madrona’s Intelligent Apps Top 40 list. Founded in 2017, SeekOut has raised $189 million in funding, is backed by Tiger Global Management, Madrona Venture Group, Mayfield, and Founders Circle Capital and is valued at $1.2 billion. For more information, visit www.seekout.com.

Contacts

Yalda Rafie



SutherlandGold for SeekOut



[email protected]