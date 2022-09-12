Esker Automates Suntory Beverage & Food Spain’s Order Management Process, Improving Its Supply Chain

Esker Synergy AI saves Suntory’s Customer Service Team 3,400 hours and delivers greater visibility over the entire order process.

LYON, France & MIDDLETON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for finance and customer service functions, today announced that Suntory Beverage & Food Spain is automating its order management and customer service processes with Esker. One of the world’s leading beverage companies known for soft drink brands such as Schweppes®, La Casera®, TriNa® and Sunny Delight®, turned to Esker to reduce manual processing and related errors, and achieve a more efficient supply chain adapted to the needs of its distribution model.

Esker’s Order Management solution uses machine learning technology to address the most repetitive, low-value areas of order processing through one secure, centralized cloud platform. Esker Synergy AI automatically “learns” how to manage customer orders, while continuously improving its understanding of data over time to become increasingly accurate and efficient with the goal of completely touchless processing.

With Esker’s automated order management, Suntory’s Customer Service department was able to save 3,400 hours of administrative work in just one year, significantly decrease errors and gain greater visibility over the entire process.

Apart from improving the customer journey and experience, it was important for Suntory to align its digital transformation with its environmental policy and “Growing for Good” vision: the more the company grows, the greater the positive impact it can have on society and the environment. Esker has enabled Suntory to reduce its carbon footprint, use less paper and consumables, and provide a better work environment for its employees.

“Esker has helped us improve our order process and allowed us to save time integrating orders in our SAP® system. With more time available, the team can focus on tasks that deliver higher value to our customers,” said Isabel Carrascosa, Logistics Manager and head of the Esker implementation project at Suntory Beverage & Food Spain. “We have also reduced the complexity of managing 3,500 monthly orders and decreased the amount of customer deductions.”

Esker’s cloud platform allows the team to work remotely and maintain business continuity. Sudden spikes in order volumes are easily shared and managed among team members, even those working from home. This was particularly essential during the COVID-19 pandemic when the company transitioned to remote work in a matter of days. Employee collaboration could continue uninterrupted, and the order management process remained transparent for both customers and the entire supply chain.

“Teamwork is key to everything. Together with Esker, our customer service has evolved to become a European benchmark within the company,” said Carrascosa. “Esker’s Agile methodology for solution implementation has improved cooperation among teams and results have exceeded our expectations.”

About Suntory Beverage & Food Spain

Suntory Beverage & Food Spain belongs to Suntory Beverage & Food Europe (SBFE), the European subsidiary of the Japan-based Suntory Group, one of the leading global drinks companies. Everything it does flows from its Mizu To Ikiru (living with water) promise and commitment to protect the resource so essential for life. Suntory seeks to create unique, pleasurable and healthy consumption experiences through the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of leading brands in Spain such as: Schweppes®, La Casera®, TriNa® and Sunny Delight®. Its Growing for Good vision is based on the spirit of the company’s founder, Shinjiro Torii, of giving back to society: “The more we grow, the greater the positive impact we can have on consumers, nature, the environment and our employees.”

About Esker

Esker is a global cloud platform built to unlock strategic value for finance and customer service professionals, and strengthen collaboration between companies by automating the cash conversion cycle. Esker’s solutions incorporate technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and internally. Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on LinkedIn and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.

