MIT Sloan CFO Summit Presents “20 Years of CFO Impact” Celebrates 20th Anniversary with CFOs from 3M, AWS, Eli Lilly and Intel

Premier in-person conference offers insights and expertise from MIT Faculty and leading financial executives

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#20thAnniversary–The MIT Sloan CFO Summit, the premier conference for CFOs, is proud to celebrate its 20th anniversary connecting financial leaders across a broad mix of business structures, stages and sectors. The nation’s preeminent one-day CFO conference attracts 500+ CFOs and senior financial executives.

Themed “20 Years of CFO Impact,” the in-person conference features panel sessions that include Thinking Differently on Capital Raising and M&A; Cross Functional Teams; Innovation Strategies in Volatile Times: Effective Traits for CFO Impact; ESG Disclosure Rules; and Talent Matters.

Jeremy Seidman, Chair of the MIT Sloan CFO Summit, commented, “I am honored to lead this 20th year anniversary event. We know that CFOs can have an impact on all aspects of their companies, and through all types of economic cycles. We are proud to offer another year of best-in-class leaders sharing their insights with our top-notch audience.”

Founded in 2002, the event brings together financial executives from around the world and leading faculty from MIT to learn and discuss high level strategies, practical insights and the integration of knowledge and creativity. This year’s speaker line-up includes CFOs from Arcadia.io, Boston Dynamics, Clean Harbors, Hootsuite, Oxurion, Spindrift Beverage Company, ThoughtSpot, Unity Technologies, Vendr and York IE.

Conference highlights include:

Morning fireside chat with Matthew Rhodes-Kropf, Visiting Associate Professor, Finance, MIT Sloan and David Zinsner, Executive Vice President, Chief financial Officer, Intel Corporation

Special presentation: Chris Johnson, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, On Target Living

Keynote panel featuring Nina Trentmann; Wall Street Journal, CFO Journal, Bureau Chief; Anat Ashkenzai, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Eli Lilly and Company; and Monish Patolawala, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial and Transformation Officer, 3M

Closing keynote moderated by Charles Kane, Senior Lecturer, Global Economics, Management & technological Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Strategic Management at the MIT Sloan School of Management with Richard Puccio, Chief Financial Officer, Amazon Web Services (AWS)

About the MIT Sloan CFO Summit



The MIT Sloan CFO Summit is the nation’s premier CFO event. Started in 2002, the Summit brings together leading faculty from MIT and financial executives from around the world. The annual event offers a day of practical education, peer networking and thought-provoking discourse on the future of finance, accounting, and business. The day includes presentations, panels, keynote speakers and networking. The Summit is part of the CXO Series produced by the MIT Sloan School of Management, one of the world’s leading academic sources of innovation in management theory and practice, and the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association. The annual events, organized by alumni volunteers, promote the MIT philosophy of “mens et manus,” or “mind and hand,” by bringing together the academic research from MIT Sloan with today’s corporate leaders. For more information and to register, visit www.mitcfo.com.

Contacts

Beth Kurth



Conway Communications

[email protected]