CyrusOne Announces Eric Schwartz as CEO

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CyrusOne, a leading global data center developer and operator specializing in delivering state-of-the-art digital infrastructure solutions, today announced that CyrusOne’s Board of Directors has elected Eric Schwartz as Chief Executive Officer, to be effective on or about October 1, 2022. Mr. Schwartz succeeds Dave Ferdman, who has served as CyrusOne’s interim President & Chief Executive Officer since July 28, 2021. Mr. Ferdman, Founder of CyrusOne, will continue to work with the Company and the team in the role of Board Member.

Waldemar Szlezak, Partner, KKR, said, “Eric brings tremendous experience as a leader to CyrusOne, having served as an executive at Equinix for 16 years, including leading the EMEA region for over a decade, leading the development of data centers for large-scale customers, and playing an integral role as a member of the company’s global leadership team. We are thrilled he has joined to help lead the CyrusOne team as the business continues to scale.”

Will Brilliant, Partner, Global Infrastructure Partners, said, “We greatly appreciate Dave’s contribution in coming back to the CEO role to guide the Company through the recent acquisition and growth and are confident that he will continue to support the Company in the future as a member of the Board.”

For the past 16 years, Eric has been an executive at Equinix in several roles, including leading the EMEA region for Equinix from 2008 to 2019. During this period, Equinix EMEA achieved substantial growth both organically and through acquisitions and established itself as the market leader in the EMEA datacenter industry. More recently, Eric has led Strategy and Development for Equinix, including the company’s xScale program and joint ventures focused on developing datacenters for large-scale customers. In addition to the commercial growth that Eric led for Equinix, he was an integral member of the company’s leadership team, helping to define and drive the positive, successful culture that Equinix is known for.

Mr. Schwartz said, “I am thrilled to join CyrusOne to help accelerate the Company’s growth and strengthen our partnerships with our customers. Since the acquisition, Dave and the leadership team have done a great job growing CyrusOne with an ambitious investment program and focused execution, and I look forward to joining the Company and helping our team continue to achieve success.”

Mr. Ferdman added, “It has been my honor to help lead CyrusOne during the past year and through the acquisition, I am proud of what we have achieved, and I am excited for Eric and our entire CyrusOne team as we embark on a new era of expansion.”

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne is a leading global data center developer and operator specializing in delivering state-of-the-art digital infrastructure solutions across the globe. With more than 50 high-performance mission-critical facilities worldwide, the Company ensures the continued operation of digital infrastructure for nearly 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

CyrusOne’s leading global platform of hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud deployments offers customers colocation, hyperscale, and build-to-suit environments, which help enhance the strategic connections of their essential data infrastructures and support the achievement of sustainability goals. CyrusOne data centers offer world-class flexibility, enabling clients to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demands. Combining exceptional financial strength, a broad global footprint, and continued investment in key digital gateway markets, CyrusOne provides the world’s largest companies with long-term stability and strategic advantage at scale. For more information, please visit cyrusone.com.

