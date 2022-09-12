Broad Reach Power Makes Strategic New Hire with Stacey Peterson as Chief Financial Officer

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Broad Reach Power, the leading utility-scale battery storage platform, which owns a 21 gigawatt (GW) portfolio of utility-scale battery storage and renewable power projects across the U.S., announced today that Stacey Peterson has joined as Chief Financial Officer.

“The fundamentals of our business have never been stronger, and apart from extremely supportive market dynamics we see even more acceleration driven by constructive policy such as the Inflation Reduction Act,” said Broad Reach Power Chief Executive Officer Steve Vavrik. “We are thrilled to now welcome Stacey, whose extensive background as a finance executive in the power industry will be a tremendous asset to our business as we continue to expand our energy storage portfolio across the US.”

As the new CFO, Peterson will be responsible for all areas of the company’s finance function, including capital management and strategy. She will report to CEO Steve Vavrik and will be based in Houston.

“I am confident that Stacey’s breadth of skills and depth of experience make her the ideal candidate to ensure that our capital plans and financial controls are aligned with our aggressive growth strategy as we continue to press our unique advantage in the utility-scale battery storage and renewable power project markets,” said Shawn Cumberland, Broad Reach Power’s Chairman and Managing Partner at EnCap Energy Transition.

“We are confident that Stacey’s financial leadership will add great value to Broad Reach Power,” said Corinne Still, Broad Reach Power Director and Partner at Apollo Global Management. “She is a seasoned executive with a strong background in power market finance, capital raising and risk management, which are key pillars of value creation for Broad Reach Power and its stakeholders.”

Prior to her role at Broad Reach Power, Peterson held financial management positions at BP, Calpine, Talen Energy, and most recently was Chief Accounting Officer at CenterPoint Energy. She received her B.S. degree in Finance from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University and completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

About Broad Reach Power

Broad Reach Power is the leading utility-scale storage platform in the United States. Based in Houston, Texas, Broad Reach is backed by leading energy transition investors, EnCap Investments L.P., Apollo Global Management, Yorktown Partners and Mercuria Energy. The Company owns a 21 GW portfolio of utility-scale energy storage and renewable power projects in Montana, California, Wyoming, Utah and Texas, giving utilities, generators and customers access to technological insight and tools for managing power market dynamics so they can better match supply and demand. For more information about the company, visit www.broadreachpower.com.

