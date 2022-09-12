Avalanche Technology and UMC Announce 22nm Production of High-Density MRAM-Based Devices for Aerospace Applications

New standard solutions are the highest endurance, highest density and lowest power non-volatile memory options available

FREMONT, Calif. & HSINCHU, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avalanche Technology, the leader in next generation MRAM technology, and United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), a leading semiconductor foundry, announced today the immediate availability of new High-Reliability Persistent SRAM (P-SRAM) memory devices through UMC’s 22nm process technology. Based on Avalanche Technology’s latest generation of Spin Transfer Torque Magnetoresistive RAM (STT-MRAM) technology, this much anticipated third generation product platform offers significant density, endurance, reliability and power benefits over existing non-volatile solutions.

“With this new product release, Avalanche Technology is bringing to market standard products that are truly enabling a variety of applications that require high endurance, reliability and density, but without the need for external batteries, ECC or wear leveling,” said Danny Sabour, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Avalanche Technology. “The increased ubiquity of sensors constantly recording data and high transaction applications require highly endurant memory that doesn’t wear out. We will also soon be launching development efforts to raise the bar even further toward 16Gb monolithic solutions.”

“We are pleased to work with a technology leader like Avalanche Technology to bring this stand-alone memory solution into production. This is an important project to help commercialize robust and highly scalable MRAM solutions for the industry,” said G C Hung, Vice President of the Result Delivery Office and Research Development at UMC. “With our comprehensive foundry technology portfolio and focus on manufacturing excellence, UMC is well positioned to serve the growing demand for persistent memory through Avalanche Technology’s powerful solutions.”

“Avalanche Technology has intensively developed our innovative perpendicular Magnetic Tunnel Junctions (pMTJ) based STT MRAM technology since 2006. Our industry leading pMTJ and CMOS designs are enabling the most advanced high-density and high-performance STT MRAM products, which are now available through our foundry partner UMC,” said Yiming Huai, Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Technology & Foundry Business at Avalanche Technology.

Avalanche Gen 3 Persistent SRAM

The Parallel x 32 series is offered as a standard product in various density options and has asynchronous SRAM-compatible read/write timings. Data is always non-volatile with our industry leading >1014 write cycle endurance and 1,000-year retention (at 85°C). Both density options are available in a small footprint 142-ball FBGA (15mm x 17mm) package. The devices are offered in the extended (-40°C to 125°C) operating temperature range with a JEDEC qualification flow, where every device goes through a 48-hour burn in before being shipped to customers. There are additional qualification screening options available through partners.

About Avalanche Technology

Avalanche Technology Inc. is the leader in next generation Perpendicular STT-MRAM technology, accepted as the front-runner to replace traditional Flash and SRAM for unified memory architectures in future SOC systems, delivering high performance and low power at 55, 40, 28 and 22nm with scalability beyond 14nm. With a proven STT-MRAM portfolio at multiple geometry nodes combined with an intellectual property portfolio of over 300 patents and applications, Avalanche Technology is delivering on the promise of enabling the next generation of scalable unified memory architecture for industrial, IoT, aerospace and storage applications, making it the true “Next Generation MRAM Company.” For more information, visit us online at https://www.avalanche-technology.com.

About UMC

UMC (NYSE: UMC, TWSE: 2303) is a leading global semiconductor foundry company. The company provides high quality IC fabrication services, focusing on logic and various specialty technologies to serve all major sectors of the electronics industry. UMC’s comprehensive IC processing technologies and manufacturing solutions include Logic/Mixed-Signal, embedded High-Voltage, embedded Non-Volatile-Memory, RFSOI and BCD etc. Most of UMC’s 12-in & 8-in fabs with its core R&D are located in Taiwan, with additional ones throughout Asia. UMC has total 12 fabs in production with combined capacity over 800,000 wafers per month (8-in equivalent), and all of them are certified with IATF 16949 automotive quality standard. UMC is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, plus local offices in United States, Europe, China, Japan, Korea & Singapore, with worldwide total 20,000 employees. For more information, please visit: https://www.umc.com.

