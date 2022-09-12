Pete Kranz Joins Alliant Insurance Services

Risk financing expert expands Alternative Risk capabilities

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Alliant–Pete Kranz has joined Alliant Insurance Services as a Senior Vice President, Alliant Specialty. Kranz will spearhead our Risk Finance and Strategic Consulting solutions. In this role, he will help clients explore alternative risk financing options outside of traditional insurance offerings.

“In recent years, we have seen more clients explore and ultimately use some sort of alternative risk financing,” said Michael Cusack, Executive Vice President, Alliant Specialty. “Pete’s knowledge and experience in this area allow us to provide a more robust offering for our clients.”

The Risk Finance and Strategic Consulting team will be focused on bringing the full suite of services available to clients to evaluate and quantify their risk tolerance and appetite. With this information, they then will explore a broad spectrum of potential risk financing options to find the most efficient risk retention and risk transfer structures for each organization.

Prior to Alliant, Kranz spent the past 17 years with a national insurance brokerage firm, most recently leading the Captive Management and Consulting Practice, one of the world’s largest and most recognized practices. In his role, Kranz developed many successful, complex risk financing programs including the utilization of captives. Before his time at that firm, he spent his first 10 years in public accounting supporting clients with audit, tax, business consulting and advisory services.

We recently recorded a podcast with Kranz that contains more information about his experience and his role at Alliant, which can be found here. Kranz is based in Burlington, VT.

