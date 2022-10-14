Abner Tech Appoints Continent 8 Technologies as Strategic Partner for Network Operations

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 18, 2022) – Abner Labs announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Abner Technology Group Limited (“Abner Tech”) has entered into a Master Services Agreement (“MSA”) with Continent 8 Technologies Plc (“Continent 8”) to provide internet access infrastructure, secure data centre facilities, network solutions, managed services and connectivity to ensure the capable and continuous network operation of the BE THE GAME™ live sports viewing and in-play betting platform.

“Continent 8 has a proven track record of maintaining mission-critical network operations and infrastructure on behalf of leading players in the global gambling industry,” said Dr David Bate, Chairman. “We are in good hands.”

“We have selected the Mohawk Territory of Kahnawake (Kahnawáˀkye) in Québec as the location for our secure data centre facilities because of our desire to support Canadian-based enterprises, its strategic location for North American operations and its long history of managing data for the gambling industry, including many of our likely clients,” said Dr Bate.

“We are pleased to support Abner Labs and Abner Tech as they move towards commercialization of their platform,” said Mr Ryan Tobin, Director of Continent 8 (Canada). “We have been providing high availability, real-time network infrastructure and services to regulated industries such as the gambling industry for almost 25 years, and we look forward to providing the same market-leading services and support to Abner Tech for as many years to come,” said Mr Tobin.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Abner Innovation Laboratories Limited (“Abner Labs”) is a British Columbia, Canada, company that owns the BE THE GAME™ live sports viewing and betting technology platform through its wholly owned subsidiary, Abner Technology Group Limited (“Abner Tech”).

BE THE GAME™ is a proprietary, artificial intelligence (“AI”) driven smart technology ecosystem that makes watching and wagering on live sports and other events on any online device as convenient and fun as playing video games. BE THE GAME™ is expected to be licensed to sportsbooks as a white label platform to curate under their brands.

For more information about BE THE GAME™ and Abner Tech and Abner Labs, please visit: www.abner-technology.com and www.abner-labs.com.

ABOUT CONTINENT 8 TECHNOLOGIES

Founded over 20 years ago, Continent 8 Technologies Plc (“Continent 8”) is an award-winning, multi-jurisdictional, global network solutions provider that connects, manages and secures the world’s most valuable information.

Continent 8 has data centres and strategic points of presence in over 85 connected locations spanning Europe, the Americas and Asia and is expanding rapidly. Its carrier-grade network powers some of the biggest brands in iGaming as well as companies in the finance, payment processing and public services industries.

For more information about Continent 8’s world-class product and services, please visit: www.continent8.com

