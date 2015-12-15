Encino Environmental Services Receives Patent for Mobile Systems for Monitoring Emissions

Patent approved for Encino’s mobile continuous emissions monitoring units for measuring methane intensity and other elements

Mobile units provide for rapid deployment of high-definition, intelligent visual gas monitoring cameras to remote locations

Portability makes real-time continuous emissions monitoring economical for Energy, Landfill, Real Estate, Municipalities, Agricultural and other industrial applications

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Encino Environmental Services, LLC (“Encino”), a leader in emissions performance testing, detection, quantification, and analytics for the Energy sector and other industries, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has approved Encino’s patent application and issued a new patent, further strengthening the company’s intellectual property position and value proposition.

The patent covers Encino’s proprietary technology for providing a visual Continuous Emissions Monitoring System (CEMS) on a mobile platform with an extendable mast that may be mounted to a vehicle or a trailer. Encino’s mobile CEMS capability is the backbone behind the Company’s EmVision™ service offering, which provides for rapid mobilization of accurate continuous emissions monitoring, including methane intensity, flare monitoring & efficiency and flame detection. Additionally, the extendable mast makes on-site deployment in the field fast and simple, without the time and expense of securing fixed camera units at a well site, pipeline location, or production facility.

Encino’s proprietary technology is applicable to remote locations where Energy production and storage, Landfills, and Agricultural operations are typically situated. Mobility also provides a significant cost savings to clients seeking high-quality, real-time visual analysis of their methane emissions profiles by making hyperspectral and multi-spectral imaging technology portable, so it can be mobilized economically to multiple locations.

“This patent demonstrates Encino’s commitment to helping the Energy sector produce cleaner energy using innovative technology,” said Scott McCurdy, Encino’s CEO. “Demand for high-quality, transparent methane emissions monitoring, detection, and analysis solutions is increasing rapidly. Clients using our proprietary mobile continuous monitoring units can dispatch high-definition continuous emissions monitoring cameras to sites quickly and easily, allowing them to use fewer units for meeting tactical compliance requirements and strategic ESG initiatives field-wide.

McCurdy continued, “We have deployed mobile units for nearly twenty clients over the past eighteen months, including upstream and midstream oil and gas operations, oilfield services and landfill operations. This patent validates the uniqueness and innovation of our product offering. We are investing aggressively to grow our fleet and meet accelerating demand from both new and existing clients.”

Encino’s CEMS program, combined with its emissions testing, leak detection and repair, satellite emissions monitoring and emissions reduction products make Encino one of the broadest providers of emissions solutions in the industry. When utilized together, these technologies help Encino clients leverage data from their compliance programs and continuous monitoring initiatives to develop accurate and actionable emissions profiles and a truer picture of their carbon intensity.

Williams, one of the nation’s largest midstream energy companies and an investor in Encino Environmental Services, has been successfully using the Encino technology in its field operations over the past 12 months. “The mobile CEMS systems have provided us with the highest quality visual emissions data, allowing us to quickly make decisions and take action that further reduces our emissions,” said Mark Gebbia, Williams Vice President, Environmental, Regulatory and Permitting and Encino board member. “The CEMS camera data combined with Encino engine testing and leak detection services gives us multiple sources of emissions data, ensuring a complete emissions profile that we can use in pursuit of our climate goals.”

The foundation of Encino’s analytics is trusted, accurate data having a verifiable audit trail, which is required for making tangible and meaningful operational improvements, reducing risk, capitalizing on certified gas markets and differentiating with investors for accessing capital on favorable terms.

About Encino Environmental Services

Formed in 2010 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Encino Environmental Services, LLC is an emissions performance testing and monitoring firm that specializes in environmental consulting, combustion analysis, LDAR (leak detection and repair), CEMS (continuous emissions monitoring systems), Satellite methane emissions monitoring and advanced environmental data platforms for the measurement and minimization of emissions to support regulatory compliance and ESG strategies and objectives. The Company operates across the U.S. covering all major oil and gas basins and select international markets. Additional information can be found at www.encinoenviron.com.

Contacts

Encino Environmental Services, LLC



Taylor Hennigan



VP Business Development & Marketing



[email protected]