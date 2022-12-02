Cleantek Industries Inc. Announces New Management Appointment and Grant of Restricted Share Units

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – December 15, 2022) – Cleantek Industries Inc. (TSXV: CTEK) (“Cleantek” or the “Company“) announces the appointment of a new Vice President of Sales, Chris Murray. In his new role, Mr. Murray will lead the Company’s sales team and training initiatives, work on enhancing client engagement and will collaborate with Cleantek’s leadership team to develop and execute on its short- and long-term business strategy.

Mr. Murray brings a wealth of experience to Cleantek through his extensive career as a sales, marketing and operations executive with over 25+ years of experience in the energy industry. Mr. Murray is recognized as a driven and highly competitive team player with extensive leadership success and previously held positions at Total Oilfiled Rentals, Patterson-UTI and Horizion Drilling where he held executive roles in strategy, sales & marketing.

“With a proven track record of strategic, analytical, progressive, and forward-thinking, Mr Murray will be an asset to Cleantek as we move through the next chapter of our evolution,” said CEO Matt Gowanlock.

In conjunction with Mr. Murray joining the Cleantek team, the board of directors of Cleantek has awarded an aggregate of 350,000 restricted share units (“RSU“) under its Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan to certain officers (an aggregate of 125,000 RSUs) and employees. Each RSU entitles the recipient to receive one common share of the Company on vesting. The RSUs shall vest as to one-third on each of December 14, 2023, December 14, 2024 and December 14, 2025.

About Cleantek

Cleantek is a clean energy technology company focused on hydro-sustainability with operations across North America. Cleantek has developed and commercialized its patented wastewater dehydration technology, the ZeroE, which it rents to its customers for use at gas processing facilities and on drilling rigs. Cleantek’s ZeroE technology separates wastewater into (i) clean water which is evaporated and returned to the natural hydrological cycle and (ii) concentrated brine which is disposed of using traditional means. The ZeroE technology is powered by the waste heat generated from the engine exhaust of gas plants and drilling rigs.

Matt Gowanlock, President and CEO

E-mail: [email protected]

Orson Ross, Chief Financial Officer

E-mail: [email protected]

Cleantek Industries Inc.

Tel: 403-567-8700

www.cleantekinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements”. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. The results or events depicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified herein, assumptions have been made regarding and are implicit in, among other things: receipt of regulatory approvals, the state of the capital markets, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability of the Corporation to successfully manage the risks inherent in pursuing business opportunities in the oilfield services industry and outside the North American market, and the ability of the Corporation to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner to develop its business. Any forward-looking statement reflects information available to Cleantek as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Cleantek disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

