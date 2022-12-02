Fusion Fund Continues Focus on Deep Tech and Healthcare with a Third $120 Million Fund

Palo Alto, California–(Newsfile Corp. – December 15, 2022) – Early-stage venture capital investments firm, Fusion Fund, announces prioritized focus on deep tech and healthcare start-ups through its most recent funding commitment. Fusion Fund III represents an oversubscribed $120 million to invest in seed and early-stage startups across the United States and Canada.

(Fusion Fund’s team from left to right. Shane Wall, Trevor Mottl, Homan Yuen, Lu Zhang, Ivneet Bhullar, Ryan JB Taylor, and Auguste Fagniez. Photo provided by Fusion Fund.)

view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8939/147972_d24c79cc246a187d_001full.jpg

Founded by Lu Zhang in 2015, the fund enables data-driven entrepreneurs to build transformative businesses in healthcare, enterprise AI, and industrial automation. Zhang sees opportunities for AI in growing industries. “We are excited about the role that AI can play in solving some of the world’s toughest problems, including, for example, powering clinical mental health applications,” she says, referring to technology that enables early diagnosis and personalized treatment of anxiety, depression, dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, and more.

Another key area of interest for Fusion Fund is edge computing, computing that occurs close to a source of data. “Traditional industries like logistics and manufacturing are increasingly looking to edge computing as a way to become more efficient, have lower data latency, and reduce cloud computing spend,” Zhang explains. The fund also aims to catalyze digital transformation in large corporations by funding technology like No-code AI, which allows enterprises to easily harness the potential of AI to drive greater automation and efficiencies.

Despite the challenges of today’s economy, Zhang and her team remain bullish about the opportunities in deep tech and healthcare. “We have invested in more than 10 companies with Fund III so far, many of which have seen additional investor interest and valuation increases as a result of their growing revenues,” Zhang explains.

With six successful M&A exits over the past 18 months, several breakout companies in its portfolio valued over a billion dollars, and a ranking in the top decile in investment performance, there are many reasons to keep an eye on what projects Fusion Fund III funds next.

###

For more information:

https://www.fusionfund.com

Media Contact:

Yvon Nguyen

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147972