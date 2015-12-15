Matthew Johnston to Lead Global Sales at Odaseva

Promotion to SVP, Global Sales comes as Odaseva experiences a year of record growth

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – December 28, 2022 – Odaseva, the leading enterprise data platform for Salesforce, today announced that Matthew Johnston will be appointed to the role of Senior Vice President, Global Sales.

In this new role, Matthew will lead Odaseva’s global sales organization with responsibility for the organization’s revenue generation engine including Sales, Business Development, Solutions Engineering, and Alliances departments.

In this position, Matthew’s key focus is Odaseva’s revenue growth and profitability as well as oversight of the company’s global expansion priorities.

Through his efforts to grow the business, Matthew will be focused on the key markets of North America and Europe as well as further expansion in APAC. In addition he will expand platform adoption among Odaseva’s existing customer base.

Matthew has held a number of leadership roles both in Asia and Europe, with a proven track record in managing enterprise software organizations for growth.

“Matthew’s extensive track record managing enterprise software organizations throughout Asia aligns with Odaseva’s rapidly expanding global footprint,” says Sovan Bin, founder and CEO of Odaseva. “As we invest in a larger and more robust team structure to meet the needs of enterprise Salesforce customers, we anticipate Matthew’s leadership and expertise will be a significant contribution to our goals.”

Previously with VMware, Dell, and Commvault, Matthew is armed with extensive experience in solving customers’ most difficult problems and engaging enterprises at all levels of the business. He also held leadership and product management positions in Quest Software (acquired by Dell), and held practice manager and solution lead roles at Dimension Data.

Matthew is based in Perth, Australia. During his free time, he spends time with his family and competes in triathlons, recently completing his second Ironman 70.3. Matthew holds a Bachelor of Built Environment, Industrial Design from Queensland University of Technology.

About Odaseva

Odaseva is the leading Enterprise Data Protection Platform for Salesforce customers. Designed for large data volumes and advanced security requirements, Odaseva offers Salesforce architects and platform owners the most powerful tools available to solve the problems at the foundation of the Salesforce data value chain: backup & restore, archiving, data compliance and data automation. Global industry leaders like Schneider Electric and Manulife rely on Odaseva to never lose more than 15 minutes of work, scale without system performance failure, automate data compliance globally, and accelerate DevOps through data reuse —with the strongest security, power, control, and governance available.

