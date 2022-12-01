Planet DDS Taps Stephen Fong as Chief Financial Officer

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cfo—Planet DDS, the leading provider of cloud-based dental software, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Fong as Chief Financial Officer.

Fong brings a wealth of experience to the role, having spent over 16 years in finance, operations, marketing and strategy roles. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Finance and Business Operations at Kajabi, a SaaS provider backed by growth equity investors including Tiger Global, Spectrum Equity and TPG Growth. While at Kajabi, Fong also oversaw the growth function, helping scale the business over 3x to over $100 million in annual recurring revenue.

Before Kajabi, Fong served as Director of Strategy and Operations at Microsoft, where he led the finance, strategy, and growth functions for the company’s consumer business unit to launch and scale several mobile and desktop applications across the M365 Office bundle. In addition, Fong has spent nearly a decade in professional services roles including equity research, investment banking, audit and advisory services.

Fong reports to Planet DDS CEO Eric Giesecke and will oversee finance, accounting and human resources.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stephen to the team,” said Giesecke. “Stephen’s experience and analytic horsepower makes him a great fit for our company as we work towards meeting our aggressive growth objectives and strive to be more data-driven. His deep understanding of investment strategy, metrics and critical infrastructure for SaaS businesses also makes him an invaluable member of our executive team.”

“I am excited to join Planet DDS at such a pivotal time in the company’s growth,” said Fong. “The company is well-positioned as the leader in dental cloud solutions and recently recapitalized to fund important growth initiatives. I look forward to working with the team as we continue to execute on our financial and strategic priorities.”

Fong holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley. He is a Certified Public Accountant in the state of California. He and his family reside in Irvine, California.

About Planet DDS

Planet DDS is the leading provider of cloud-enabled dental software solutions serving over 10,000 practices in North America with over 60,000 users. The company delivers a complete platform of solutions for dental practices, including Denticon Practice Management, Apteryx XVWeb Cloud Imaging and Legwork Patient Relationship Management. Planet DDS is committed to creating value for its dental practice clients by solving the most urgent challenges facing today’s dental practices in North America. To learn more, visit planetdds.com.

