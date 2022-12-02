New Study from University Hospitals Shows Time-Saving Advantage of ArthroFree™ Wireless Arthroscopic Camera

The study is part of a broader collaboration between Lazurite and University Hospitals (UH) Ventures

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Biomedevice–A new study conducted by University Hospitals Health System (UH) comparing the time it takes to set up and take down a traditional wired arthroscopic camera system in an operating room versus the new ArthroFree™ Wireless Camera System finds that the wireless system is 45% faster to assemble and 23% faster to disassemble compared with a traditional wired system. The study, by James S. Williams M.D., Jeff Ustin M.D., James Voos M.D., Jacob Calcei M.D., Kendra Gardiner, MBA, and Patrick Polito, M.S., is published in the Journal of Orthopaedic Experience & Innovation, available here.





The study was conducted at UH under simulated operating room (OR) conditions by OR nurses and scrub technicians with varying degrees of experience with arthroscopic equipment.

The ArthroFree System, developed by Lazurite, is the first wireless camera for arthroscopy and general endoscopy to receive 510(k) market clearance from the Food and Drug Administration. The system eliminates the need for power and light cords, which is expected to make setup and takedown easier. The system is also designed to allow more ergonomic and efficient surgical movements, which is expected to shorten procedure time.

“This study, while done under ideal conditions, did demonstrate that the ArthroFree System will save operating room time,” Dr. Calcei said. “Based on my experience, I am optimistic about the time saving and ease of use advantages of the ArthroFree wireless system.”

“Our surgeons and surgical teams are excited to work hands-on with the ArthroFree system as part of this study,” said James Voos, M.D., Chair, Department of Orthopedic Surgery at UH Cleveland Medical Center, and the head surgeon on the project. “This aligns with our focus on continuing to advance our orthopedic clinical, educational, and research objectives.”

Based on several independent estimates of the cost per minute of OR time, the projected savings per case in this study ranged from $10 to $117. While these savings are modest, the authors noted, the study was a simulation conducted under ideal conditions without the other distractions common in operation rooms and did not measure any time saving related to the wireless camera that a user may experience during a surgical procedure. Additionally, an earlier unrelated study of cost savings in the operating room observed that saving two seconds per case resulted in a $17,000 savings over the course of a year. And a 2018 study noted that for every additional minute a patient spends under anesthesia their risk of a complication increases by 1%.

The study is part of a broader collaboration between Lazurite and University Hospitals Ventures, the innovation and commercialization arm of UH, that includes an investment in Lazurite.

About the Authors

Dr. Williams is the retired Chief of Orthopedic Surgery at Cleveland Clinic (Euclid). He received his M.D. from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry. He completed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital-Lifespan and a fellowship in Orthopedic Sports Medicine at Rush University Medical Center. He is a former assistant team physician to the Cleveland Guardians and Cleveland Cavaliers. He is an investor in Lazurite.

Dr. Ustin is a critical care surgery specialist in Cleveland with more than 25 years of experience. He is affiliated with University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital and Akron General Medical Center and is an assistant professor at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. He graduated from Stanford University Medical School in 1997. He completed his residency in General Surgery at University Hospitals followed by a research fellowship in General Surgery. He also completed a residency in General Surgery at Emory University Hospital and a fellowship in Trauma and Acute Care Surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Voos is a nationally renowned expert in the care of athletes and active patients of all ages who specializes in sports-related injuries of the knee, shoulder, and elbow. Dr. Voos serves as Chairman, Department of Orthopedic Surgery and is the Jack & Mary Herrick Distinguished Chair, Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, at University Hospitals Health System. He also serves as the Head Team Physician for the Cleveland Browns, Vice President of the NFL Physicians’ Association, and Medical Director for the Cleveland Ballet. Dr. Voos completed his Orthopedic Surgery Residency and Sports Medicine Fellowship at the U.S. News & World Report #1 ranked Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. He earned his medical degree from the University of Kansas and played collegiate football at Drake University.

Dr. Calcei is an orthopedic sports medicine physician and shoulder surgeon at University Hospitals and an assistant professor in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. He earned his medical doctorate with honors in Orthopedic Surgery and Cell Biology from New York University School of Medicine. He completed his Orthopedic Surgery residency training at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, the #1 ranked orthopedic surgery hospital and residency program in the country. He then completed a fellowship in Sports Medicine Orthopedic Surgery at Stanford University Medical School. Dr. Calcei has served as a team physician at all levels of competition, including Stanford University athletics, the San Francisco 49ers and the Cleveland Browns.

Kendra Gardiner is the director of product strategy at University Hospitals Ventures, the innovation and commercialization arm of University Hospitals. Kendra earned her B.S. in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering and MBA in Finance and Marketing from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Her professional background encompasses 20 years of diverse experience ranging from entrepreneurship to corporate roles in strategic marketing and new product development, to serving as a strategic and operational leader working in “scaleup” companies, and an executive leader in venture capital and economic development in Greater Cleveland.

Patrick Polito is Director of Regulatory & Compliance at Lazurite. He received a B.S. in Biology and an M.S. in Microbiology from SUNY Brockport. Prior to joining Lazurite in 2016, he spent 11 years working in medical device sterilization, testing, and reprocessing at Iuvo BioScience (previously Moog) where he held various roles including business development, facility and project management, quality and regulatory assurance, and directing/performing laboratory science. He sits on 15 American National Standards and Technical Information Report standards committees and working groups.

About Lazurite

Lazurite designs medtech devices, and its ArthroFree™ System is the first wireless surgical camera with FDA clearance for arthroscopy and general endoscopy. It eliminates the camera cables associated with patient burns and fires, and it’s drop-in compatible with current OR technologies. The ArthroFree wireless camera also allows untethered movement by surgeons, and projects cost-per-case savings of 20%. Lazurite’s IP portfolio also includes the high-efficiency, laser-driven Meridiem™ light technology, wireless communication technology, and products in development. Lazurite is located in Cleveland, OH (est. 2015) and has raised more than $25M from institutional investors, family offices, and more than 70 physician champions. The ten-year vision: better outcomes for one million patients—and thousands of clinicians, too. For more information, see https://lazurite.co.

About University Hospitals

Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of more than 20 hospitals (including five joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and over 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system’s flagship quaternary care, academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Northeast Ohio Medical University, Oxford University and the Technion Israel Institute of Technology. The main campus also includes the UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital, ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women’s Hospital, Ohio’s only hospital for women; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, with more than 3,000 active clinical trials and research studies underway. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including “America’s Best Hospitals” from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to 19 Clinical Care Delivery and Research Institutes. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with more than 30,000 employees. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org.

