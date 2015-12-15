BICS to power its suite of advanced Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions through Infovista

Enables software economies of scale for BICS’ analytics customers with hassle-free scalability, seamless evolutive maintenance and lower costs as a fully managed service

Paris, France – Thursday 19th January 2023 – Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation, announced today that BICS, the leading international communications enabler, has successfully deployed Infovista’s Automated Assurance & Operations solution to power its suite of advanced analytics solutions for its telco and enterprise customers.

BICS’ industry-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions use detailed, near real-time traffic insights from Infovista’s Automated Assurance & Operations solution. This is key in helping its customers rapidly build advanced reporting capabilities, in turn increasing operational efficiency and strengthening their competitiveness. BICS’ solution enables both traditional telcos and enterprise customers alike to monitor, control and optimize the quality of their global communications services. Customers use the intuitive platform to identify and correct bottom-line impacting network, service and security-related issues and deliver the best possible end-user experience across 3G, 4G and 5G networks globally.

Cloud-native and spanning traditionally siloed domains, Infovista’s Automated Assurance & Operations solution plays an essential role in enabling BICS to deliver some of the key benefits of being part of a fully managed platform, with cost efficiency, reliable performance and guaranteed scalability consistently delivered to its customers, anywhere in the world.

The fully hosted and modular solution delivered by BICS helps democratize traffic analytics at scale. It enables any BICS customer to access advanced data mining and data science resources, leveraging best-in-class visualization tools and technologies, avoiding the heavy IT-related costs traditionally associated with both.

“Infovista was the clear partner for us to continue in our rapid growth with differentiated service performance and reliability,” said Laurent Missa, Senior Operations Support Systems Team Leader at BICS. “We are already seeing the benefits today and I am confident our collaboration will continue to deliver the value excellence in our solutions which our customers have come to expect from us.”

Selected through a rigorous competitive process, Infovista’s solution provides a fully cloud-native architecture that can scale alongside the rapid growth of the BICS customer base, delivers improved service reliability and customer experience, a lower assurance systems TCO, consistent performance in high workload conditions, the functional flexibility to support service evolutions and business process improvements with service assurance innovations, and an additional revenue stream through monetizable self-service portals for monitoring and diagnostics.

“I’m delighted that BICS selected us to provide actionable, real-time intelligence for service performance and customer experience into a diverse range of industry verticals,” said Franco Messori, Chief Product Strategy and Company Transformation at Infovista. “Our cloud-native Automated Assurance and Operations solutions provide the scalability, openness, interoperability, and reliability that BICS needs for a lower TCO and a faster ROI. Our collaboration with BICS focuses on bringing analytic data to help grow their business, streamline operations, automate processes, and power customer self-service portals.”

Based on Kubernetes and containerization, the solution supports full multi-tenancy that provides highly configurable self-service portals to cater to a broad range of IoT and industry verticals such as energy, governmental and public sectors, and provides rapid service activation as a key competitive differentiator. Among its key capabilities are end-to-end subscriber and protocol tracing, deep packet analysis, selective recording, and automated and flexible operational reporting. Infovista’s Automated Assurance & Operations products and solutions, powered by Ativa™, support a range of network and service operations scenarios, including:

360° Assurance for 5G Slicing, supporting automated network slice SLA management

5G Standalone network monitoring and assurance

Advanced customer and device analytics

Operational Smart CAPEX allocation for ROI optimization

B2B services, like VPN and SD-WAN assurance

IoT service monitoring and assurance

360° Assurance VoLTE and VoNR services

Fixed and mobile broadband service monitoring and assurance

Roaming and interconnect service monitoring and assurance

About Infovista

Infovista is the global leader in network lifecycle automation (NLA) for the next-gen networks era. With its unique NLA approach, Infovista allows communications service providers (CSPs) and enterprises to improve their network performance and customer experience, optimize their productivity, and reduce their costs, while maximizing return on their investments. Spanning the entire network lifecycle, Infovista’s products and solutions leverage an open, integrated, cloud-native portfolio that automates tasks, flows, analytics, and decisions to the greatest extent possible. More than 1,500 customers, including 400 Mobile Network Operators, around the world rely on Infovista to plan, design, deploy, test, operate, support, optimize, evolve, report on and monetize their networks – www.infovista.com

About BICS

As a leading communications platform company, BICS is connecting the world by creating reliable and secure mobile experiences anytime, anywhere. We are a global voice carrier and the leading provider of mobile data services worldwide. Our solutions are essential for supporting the modern lifestyle of today’s device-hungry consumer – from global mobile connectivity, seamless roaming experiences, fraud prevention and authentication, to global messaging and the Internet of Things. We are headquartered in Brussels, with a strong presence in Africa, Americas, Asia, Europe and Middle East.

For more information visit www.bics.com

