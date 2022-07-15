ComEd Awarded for Two Programs That Make Energy Efficiency Benefits More Accessible to Families and Businesses

Multi-Family Energy Savings and Energy Efficiency Service Provider Incubator programs recognized by Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance (MEEA) has recognized ComEd with a pair of Inspiring Efficiency Awards. The recognition is for the electric company’s efforts to help property owners and tenants save money on electric bills, as well as an education and training that helps diverse contractors build successful businesses in the energy efficiency field.

MEEA named ComEd an Innovation Award recipient for its Multi-Family Energy Savings offering, which ensures residents in multi-family buildings have access to offerings that lower their energy use and electric bills, while presenting similar options for building owners to help common areas become more energy efficient. MEEA also recognized ComEd with an Education Award for its Energy Efficiency Service Provider Incubator program, which has helped increase the number of local and diverse-owned businesses who can provide energy-efficiency services to ComEd customers . Both programs are associated with the ComEd Energy Efficiency Program, one of the largest energy-efficiency programs in the country.

“ComEd is committed to ensuring all of our customers have access to energy-efficiency measures that can save them money and energy. And we’re equally supportive of local businesses that are interested in providing those measures,” said Erica Borggren, ComEd’s vice president of customer solutions. “It’s this level of equity and accessibility to the ComEd Energy Efficiency Program that has enabled northern Illinois families and businesses to save more than $7.6 billion on their energy bills since 2008.”

Both acknowledgements are part of MEEA’s 19th annual Inspiring Efficiency Awards, which recognize individuals and businesses that have shown exemplary leadership in advancing energy efficiency across the Midwest. Winners will be recognized during MEEA’s Midwest Energy Solutions Conference, Jan. 31 through Feb. 2, 2023.

“This year’s Inspiring Efficiency Award winners have proven to be champions of energy efficiency within their communities,” said MEEA Executive Director Stacey Paradis. “The Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance is proud to recognize ComEd for educating and empowering diverse partners to engage underserved communities and grow the clean energy workforce.”

Innovation Award: About the Multi-Family Energy Savings (MFES) offering

This comprehensive ComEd offering, funded by ComEd, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas and Nicor Gas and implemented by Franklin Energy, provides energy-saving services to multi-family residences – including public housing, income eligible and market rate building types – located across the northern Illinois areas that ComEd serves.

MFES provides customers direct installation of products, assessments, rebate offerings, contractor management, and customer education about energy efficiency and additional utility offerings. With a single point of entry, MFES offers a seamless customer experience for a full range of energy efficiency upgrades, retrofit services and consumer energy efficiency education.

Additionally, MFES works with property owners and managers to provide them with a single point of contact so they will not need to navigate between different energy efficiency offerings and procedures on their own. This prioritizes comprehensive projects and ensures high customer satisfaction.

Education Award: About the Energy Efficiency Service Provider (EESP) Incubator program

ComEd’s EESP Incubator program increases the number of local and diverse-owned companies providing energy efficiency services to strengthen their businesses and better serve low-participation communities. The incubator provides training on each offering in ComEd’s energy-efficiency portfolio, back-office support to help participants with certification, information on how to finance projects and advice on business development. To increase the number of EESP contractors serving diverse communities, ComEd focused recruitment on local business owners who identify as ethnic minorities, women, LGBTQ+, persons living with a disability, veterans and others.

The EESP Incubator has generated sustainable revenues for contractors historically excluded from the clean energy sector. Since 2019, 66 northern Illinois contractor businesses have participated in ComEd’s EESP Incubator. Of those participants, 51 have joined the EESP Incubator Alumni Network, where they receive long-term support with project submissions and establishing EESP network partnerships. To date, participating businesses have submitted more than 140 energy efficiency projects to ComEd. Many of those projects are located in under-resourced communities, which supports ComEd’s vision for a clean energy future that benefits all communities.

Over time, the EESP Incubator will grow a network of service providers that reflect the diversity of ComEd’s service territory and serve traditionally low-participation communities.

For more information about MEEA and the Inspiring Efficiency Awards winners, visit meeaconference.org/inspiring-efficiency-awards.

About ComEd

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 200 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit ComEd.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance

At MEEA, we leverage our expertise to be the Midwest’s leading resource for our members, allies, policymakers and the broader sector to promote energy efficiency as the essential pathway to achieve a clean, affordable, equitable and sustainable future. Visit www.mwalliance.org for more information.

