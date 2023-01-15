GARP Launches New Chapter in Japan

Chapter to host inaugural Tokyo event on January 18 discussing climate risk

JERSEY CITY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adding to its global network of local risk communities, the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP) is announcing the establishment of a new Chapter in Japan, offering educational and networking opportunities for risk professionals in Japan to share best practices and stay on top of emerging trends.

GARP’s Japan Chapter will celebrate its official launch with an event on January 18 in Tokyo. The in-person meeting will include a discussion on the trends and challenges of responsible investing amid sustainability and climate change initiatives, featuring a presentation from the PRI’s Minako Yoneyama. The Chapter plans to organize and host educational sessions on a quarterly basis going forward.

“We are very excited about the launch of our new Chapter in Japan, beginning with this timely event,” said GARP President and CEO Richard Apostolik. “We look forward to more closely engaging with risk managers in Japan, while also expanding our work with risk professionals throughout the Asian region.”

The launch event continues GARP’s ongoing emphasis on climate risk research and education established through its Sustainability and Climate Risk (SCR®) Certificate, the newest of GARP’s educational offerings. Created in 2020 to meet the growing demand for comprehensive climate risk education, the SCR is the top global practitioner-driven certificate program addressing the financial risks associated with climate change, regulatory initiatives, reporting requirements, and green finance instruments.

The SCR program follows in the footsteps of GARP’s flagship Financial Risk Manager (FRM®) Certification, which just celebrated its 25-year anniversary. To date, there are now more than 77,000 FRMs worldwide, who have come from more than 190 countries and territories, and include individuals working in banking, fintech, asset management, consulting, and many other industries.

GARP’s establishment of a Japan Chapter seeks to recapture and build on the risk education and networking opportunities of a pre-COVID world in the region. In 2018, GARP co-hosted a Global Risk Forum with the JFSA in Tokyo.

The introduction of a Japan Chapter brings the total number of GARP Chapters around the world to 29, with Italy, Indonesia, and Peru as the other most recent additions. GARP’s overall community includes nearly 300,000 professionals across more than 195 countries and regions.

“We are looking forward to helping build a vibrant local risk community,” said Akira Yamamoto, FRM, and Stefano Spillo, FRM, co-directors of the GARP Japan Chapter who earned the FRM in 2017 and 2015 respectively. “Working with a team of local risk managers, our mission is to help give the current and next generation of risk professionals in Japan an opportunity to acquire the skills they need to build fulfilling and successful careers.”

