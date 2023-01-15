Handcrafted Custom Design Saddle Shoe Collection Announced By Robert August

Robert August, an online retailer of luxury European-made footwear, has announced its new individual custom design option for its saddle shoe collection.

Chicago, Illinois–(Newsfile Corp. – January 13, 2023) – Robert August’s new customization option is now available on the brand’s men’s saddle shoes, so named for the contrasting separate cut of leather on the waist of the shoe. Robert August believes that by offering its shoppers the combination of the classic saddle shoe style with the ability to choose the color, finish, sole style, laces and toe shape, it can create the best in both timeless and unique design.

More information is available at https://augustapparel.com/product-category/mens/mens-dress-shoes/saddle-shoes

The launch of Robert August’s custom design option coincides with a recent article on Foreign Policy magazine about the rising popularity of custom footwear. As they explained, American shoppers are increasingly looking for tailor-made shoes because they look and feel unique, are sized perfectly, offer greater comfort and generally represent a better long-term investment because they tend to be of higher quality.

With the company’s new their new online shoe design interface, shoppers can see their shoe being created. They can now select between colors like black, brown, navy blue, burgundy and cognac, and pick standard leather or genuine alligator or python skin. Finishes like an artisan hand patina are also now available through the ‘Design Your Own’ option.

One popular new saddle shoe is Robert August’s The Lincoln Ave. Saddle Shoe No. 8109, which comes with a combination of camel and rich brown suede and matching taupe laces. Shoppers can choose to purchase this handmade shoe as is, or to customize it.

All of the shoes from Robert August’s latest collection are handmade to measure in their boutique factory in Almansa, Spain. This town has been internationally renowned for artisan shoemaking since the 18th century.

A spokesperson for the online retailer said, “Our saddle shoes are the perfect way to add a touch of style to any outfit. Their distinct two-color look is a timeless classic that looks great with both casual and formal styles. Part of our iconic Chicago Collection, these versatile shoes get their name from the saddle-shaped piece that goes across the lace area. Our shoes are renowned for their style and quality, and no two pairs of Robert August shoes are alike because they are all handcrafted to order.”

