Opportune LLP Expands Its Business Transformation Practice with Addition of Correy Barnes as Managing Director

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MLP—Opportune LLP, a leading global business advisory firm, is delighted to announce that Correy Barnes has joined the firm as Managing Director within the Business Transformation practice. With over 20 years of experience within various industry sectors, including energy, Mr. Barnes brings deep and varied knowledge to the firm and its clients.





“I believe Correy is the perfect addition to help manage and further develop our practice,” stated Opportune Partner Ryan Senter. “I’m delighted he has joined our team.”

Before joining Opportune, Mr. Barnes served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of BA Wastewater Treatment, a full-service wastewater treatment business specializing in on-site wastewater treatment facilities. During his time at the company, he was responsible for the strategic direction of the company’s financial, operational, and sales and marketing initiatives. Mr. Barnes has also previously served as a director at Riveron, WG Consulting, Intermarine, and Strength Investment Group.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Opportune team. I believe the firm has a solid foundation within the business transformation space and I look forward to contributing to the overall growth and development of the transformation practice and working with the outstanding Opportune team,” added Mr. Barnes.

Mr. Barnes holds a B.A. in Marketing, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs from Southern Methodist University and an MBA in Finance from Lamar University. In addition, Mr. Barnes actively serves on the board of BA Wastewater Treatment.

Opportune LLP is a leading global business advisory firm focused on adding value to clients across multiple industries with preeminence in energy. Opportune’s practice areas include business transformation, complex financial reporting, disputes and litigations, investment banking, outsourcing, process and technology, reserve engineering and geosciences, restructuring, tax, transactional due diligence, and valuation. For more information, please visit our website at www.opportune.com.

