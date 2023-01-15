Perfect Corp. Reveals Top AI and AR Retail, Beauty, and Fashion Tech Trends Ahead of CES 2023

Leading AI and AR solutions provider announces the innovative technology trends shaping the retail space and invites industry to discover groundbreaking tech solutions in virtual Web 3.0 booth

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, has revealed the top retail technology trends to watch in 2023 and will also be highlighting its innovative AI and AR-powered solutions at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. CES attendees and media will have the opportunity to explore Perfect Corp.’s innovative AI and AR solutions through a series of experiences including:





Pepcom Technology Showcase: Perfect Corp. will demo its suite of AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions at the Pepcom Digital Experience, the largest independent media technology event showcasing what’s new at CES. The event will take place on January 4th, 2023 from 7:00 pm to 10:30 pm at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Virtual Web 3.0 Immersive Booth: Perfect Corp.’s suite of AI and AR solutions will also be available to explore in an interactive and immersive digital booth experience which is returning for the second year. As the world of Web 3.0 becomes a major player in the retail industry, the digital booth experience allows attendees to demo solutions in real time and learn about the latest innovations through a fully virtual experience. To explore the virtual booth experience, please visit the immersive experience here. Technology demos can also be accessed easily on the Perfect Corp. demo store.

CES 2023 Panel: Solving Retail’s Biggest Challenges: Perfect Corp.’s Chief Marketing Officer Adam Gam will join industry leaders to discuss the technology trends and innovations that are transforming retail. The panel will take place Friday, January 6th, 1:00 pm-1:40 pm in Marcello 4404 at The Venetian Hotel. Tickets for the panel can be purchased at here.

Leading the Way in AI and AR Retail Technology Innovations and Insights

“We are thrilled to showcase the newest AI + AR solutions that are helping to revolutionize the retail experience and to highlight the top technology trends shaping the retail space in 2023,” shared Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “As we continue to forge new frontiers in AI + AR technology, we are excited to share key insights that can help brands across industries elevate their retail experiences in the year ahead.”

The Top Technology Trends Shaping the Retail Space in 2023:

As the retail industry continues to undergo a digital transformation, AI and AR technology has quickly emerged as a crucial component of the modern shopping experience. These technologies are helping to enhance and elevate retail, bringing consumers immersive and personalized experiences across the omni-channel shopping journey. To read the complete report on the top technology trends of 2023, visit Perfect Corp.’s blog.

Perfect Corp. has revealed the top 6 technology trends that will majorly influence the retail world in 2023 including:

Sustainable Digital Transformation:



Around the world, businesses are turning to technology solutions to create more sustainable business practices. Digital solutions such as AR and AI are among the top technologies allowing brands and retailers to operate more sustainably. The Return of In-Store Retail:



2023 will see an increase in brick-and-mortar shopping, as restrictions from the Covid-19 pandemic ease and consumers return to physical in-store experiences. AI + AR technologies can help to elevate in-store shopping experiences, providing experiences that are both immersive and touchless for customers. The Rise of AI Skin Technology:



During the Covid-19 pandemic, consumers across the world began to prioritize skin care as a key component of their overall wellness routine. This has led to the rise of AI-powered skin technology which allows brands and retailers to take personalization in skin care to a new level. In 2023, this technology will continue to see widespread adoption. The Evolution of Fashion Tech:



Although AI + AR technologies have long been an essential aspect of the retail shopping journey in beauty, in 2023, these technologies will begin to play a larger role in the world of fashion retail. Particularly in the jewelry and fashion accessory spaces, brands and retailers will begin to adopt AR virtual try-on technologies for rings, bracelets, necklaces, earrings and more. AI Personalization:



AI technologies are one of the most impactful and effective tools for personalization. Whether by leveraging AI to provide customers with a customized makeup tutorial, or by implementing an AI diagnostic experience to match customers with a tailored skincare product regimen, in 2023, AI technology will play a larger role in the world of retail and beyond. The Rise of Web 3.0, Virtual Commerce, and Immersive Digital Experiences:



Web 3.0 now holds massive potential as a new revenue stream for brands, whether through interactive virtual stores, digital avatars and wearable product collections, and much more. To stay competitive in 2023, brands should stay on the pulse of this quickly evolving space, and be sure to consider Web 3.0 and virtual commerce when planning digital transformation strategies.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

