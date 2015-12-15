How Software Development is Leveraging DevSecOps

In today’s rapidly evolving cyber-threat landscape, it is more important than ever for software development teams to prioritize security in their applications. DevSecOps, a mixture of development, security, and operations practices, provides a framework for integrating the oft-neglected security features into the different phases of a software development lifecycle (SDLC).

By leveraging DevSecOps, software development teams can identify and address security issues early on, collaborate effectively across teams, and automate security processes, resulting in faster response times to security threats and improved compliance with regulations and standards. DevSecOps by JFrog is one example of this fundamental approach implemented in the real world. The entity aims to equip software development companies to create software briskly and without any security threats.

DevSecOps is an approach that emphasizes that security be part of the whole software development process, not merely as an afterthought but integrated throughout the process. It is a combination of the three different sets of practices that, when working together, ensure that software development is achieved swiftly, but with security at the forefront; the most important aspect of all.

Early Identification of Security Issues:

DevSecOps moves security checks earlier in the SDLC, allowing developers to identify security issues early on, reducing the risk of vulnerabilities being introduced later in the development process. This early identification leads to lower costs of mediating and rectification of the security issues that pop up.

In the DevOps regime, security is done after the software has been developed, thus weeding out the kinks in the system at a much later stage than DevSecOps. Thus, DevSecOps sets a higher focus on security, which is the need of the hour given the high level of cybercriminal activity globally.

Using Automation to The Fullest:

DevSecOps automates security processes, such as security testing and code analysis, allowing developers to focus on developing code while maintaining security. The DevSecOps regime leverages the use of the latest technologies in the industry to ensure the delivery of a high-quality product.

It does this by employing the latest practices in coding and security measures to enhance the development process and churn out the best product output. It also uses state-of-the-art security measures that keep a close check on any possible security breaches and thus alert the developers to rectify any loopholes.

Collaboration & Coordination:

DevSecOps emphasizes collaboration between developers, security teams, and operations teams, thus creating a shared responsibility for security and improving communication between teams. Coordination was the key in the DevOps environment as the development and operations went side by side.

With the additional layer of security imposed on the previous regime, the earlier coordination may be lost in too many processes. However, rather than being the case, the security features act as the overseeing big brother that holds the whole process in play.

Continuous Monitoring:

DevSecOps requires continuous monitoring of applications and systems, allowing security teams to identify and respond to security threats quickly. It leads to a faster response to security threats which are becoming a constant headache for big tech companies.

Cloud computing has become more and more popular, but with it comes more vulnerabilities expected in any developed software. The continuous monitoring loop is the perfect antidote to the threat-rich environment our software development companies face today.

Compliance:

DevSecOps helps ensure compliance with the guideline and rules laid down by governmental agencies that act as the watchdog for software development processes. DevSecOps takes these highly stringent compliance requirements and acts upon them by making security a key aspect of the software development process.

Since the cybercriminal activities of recent years have gained more traction, agencies have become more proactive in setting more stringent standards for data protection. It means more regulations and paperwork for software development companies whose sole focus is to code the best software.

DevSecOps, by integrating security into the software development process, takes care of the strict requirements set by the agencies. Overall, DevSecOps is changing the way software development is approached by integrating security into every stage of the SDLC, reducing the risk of vulnerabilities, and improving the overall security of software systems.

DevSecOps is crucial in software development because it addresses the holistically need for security to be included in the software development lifecycle (SDLC). Traditionally, security has been an afterthought, and developers would focus solely on developing code, with security being added as a separate step at the end of the development process. However, more than this approach is needed in today’s threat landscape, where cyber-attacks are becoming increasingly frequent and sophisticated.