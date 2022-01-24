Deploying SaaS in a Non-Technical Field Offers Unprecedented Growth Potential

By Jennifer Haas, Chief Revenue Officer, Knock CRM

As the world becomes more digital, it’s becoming undeniably clear that technology tools aren’t just for technology companies anymore. Software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions can offer organizations incredible value and help accelerate business growth, especially in less technical industries like multifamily.

SaaS tools provide a myriad of functions which include allowing companies to utilize and make their data actionable. CRM tools allow users to increase the monetization of their prospect pipeline and interact with prospects more easily. Other SaaS tools allow for better communication between employees or with customers or establish proper allocation to ensure their budget is spent in an effective way. As a result, leaders can use that information to adjust operations and become more efficient and more effective.

It’s important that organizations identify the right SaaS tools for their teams to adopt. When deployed correctly, these not only help set organizations up for growth, but also make them more attractive places for employees to work. Because a tech stack has huge implications to the modern workforce, it’s important to choose the right tools and make sure they work together. It is a detriment if a business doesn’t have easy communication tools, tools to manage prospects effectively through the pipeline or tools to simplify tracking of trouble tickets or tasks. These SaaS tools make the lives of your customers and employees easier. This is critical in industries like multifamily, that are facing talent shortages. Deploying technology not only makes companies more attractive places to work, but allows their teams to scale effectively, especially when resources are limited.

Deploying these tools also enables smaller companies to take advantage of modern technology. With SaaS tools, companies can carry more efficient IT departments, and focus on a specific business outcome delivered in a turnkey offering. This can often lead to increased productivity from existing resources.

While not every company is a tech company, every company can benefit from technology and be tech-forward. There’s not a situation in which deploying a SaaS tool doesn’t make sense for a business. Every organization can benefit from SaaS in some way: for example, Slack is a SaaS tool which helps streamline communication within an enterprise. In the multifamily industry, companies can help their leasing teams be more efficient with a SaaS tool like Knock CRM. When organizations are looking to identify what tech tools make sense for their business, a good place to start is to ask their teams. Determine areas of improvement needed in the business and challenges that need to be solved, then determine the team’s favorite tools to help overcome those challenges. Ultimately, it’s a lot easier to roll out a SaaS offering with someone who is an expert and a champion for that technology on the team. Look at a few demos to determine the best fit, and always make sure that the chosen tools can integrate together.

One reason that companies typically select an as-a-service solution is because they don’t want to manage and maintain, they want to have access to a specific tool that gets them a specific business outcome. Whether their goal is to streamline their operations, track trouble tickets, enable staff to automate more manual tasks or lay the groundwork for future growth, they will need to identify how they can best achieve this, as well as find the tools that will make the path easier along the way.