TEOCO expands its Network Analytics Private Cloud Service Offering

FAIRFAX, VA., USA – 21 March 2023 – TEOCO, the leading provider of analytics, assurance, planning and optimization solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide, has today announced the expansion of its Network Analytics Cloud offering.

TEOCO’s Network Analytics Cloud supports today’s wide service assurance capabilities of multi-technology, multi-vendor assurance for fixed and wireless networks and services over 5G, LTE, IP, Transport, SD-WAN and more. TEOCO’s Network Analytics Cloud enables customers to face new operational challenges of fast deployment, security, and redundancy without the need for large, long-term investments while also reducing the operational risks and costs.

The expansions to the Network Analytics offering include additional functionality of network planning and radio analytics based optimization on top of the already existing assurance functionality, effective Q2 2023.

TEOCO has already deployed private clouds in North America and Europe, providing its customers with a wide range of assurance functions over its private cloud. The solution includes the required software and hardware with servers, storage, networking, full support, and Data Center facility to enable full hosting solution. TEOCO’s Cloud facilities support the highest standards of security and high availability as well as backups and 24X7 access to authorized people. In addition, TEOCO offers a fully managed service where CSPs can offload all aspects of their IT to the TEOCO Network Analytics Cloud. The additional services provide another layer of agility, diversifying the options of efficient IT management with an attractive TCO compared to public clouds.

“Our expanded Network Analytics Cloud empowers CSPs to transform their network management processes and unlocks myriad opportunities to optimize network resources and provide greater insight into network investments, all with reduced risk,” said Shachar Ebel, CTO, TEOCO. “With the shift to 5G Standalone (SA) and increased automation, our customers need a platform to transform their networks and consolidate existing OSS systems. Our expanded Private Cloud offering and services let them do that without rushing to risky massive investments and changes in their organization. We plan to further increase our Cloud offering to additional geographies such as APAC and Africa later this year.”

About TEOCO

TEOCO is a leading provider of analytics, assurance, planning and optimization solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide. Our solutions enable the digital transformation of CSPs while enhancing their network QoS, improving their customer experience and reducing their operational costs.

Through advanced analytics, TEOCO products provide actionable and measurable insights into network and customer behavior. This includes the optimization, effective monetization, and delivery of new and existing services, such as 5G.

Our commitment to network flexibility and agility makes TEOCO the obvious choice for CSPs looking to maximize the revenue potential of 5G investments and capitalize on new opportunities.

For more information please visit: www.teoco.com

Source: RealWire