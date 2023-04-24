binx health and Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company Team Up to Make Healthcare More Accessible and Affordable

Companies join forces to offer at-home access to affordable testing and prescription medications for millions of Americans

BOSTON, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — binx health, a healthcare technology and diagnostics company focused on making routine testing convenient, and the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) are collaborating to increase access to affordable healthcare and necessary medications for patients across the nation. Together, the companies aim to reduce healthcare disparities and inequities. binx health offers online access to testing to diagnose common conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Through this collaboration, patients can access testing through binx health’s digital platform, binx everywhere, and receive affordable medication through Cost Plus Drugs online prescription program.

“We are excited to work with binx health to bring lower prescription drug prices to consumers,” said Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company. “Cost Plus Drugs and binx health share a common goal of providing consumers the lowest possible price for their prescription medication. With Cost Plus Drugs, consumers can be confident they are getting a fair price and the convenience of medication mailed directly to their homes.”

For many patients, accessing affordable prescription medications is just one piece of the puzzle. Without access to a physician and lab-quality testing, the high cost of misdiagnosis and lack of necessary treatment remains a major problem for the U.S. healthcare system. This is a critical gap in care, given that 70% of medical decisions today depend on laboratory test results.1 binx health is working to bridge this gap by providing patients with convenient diagnostic testing for those who are uninsured or underinsured, supporting the goal that all patients have the resources they need to manage their health effectively. This collaboration is a commitment to making healthcare more accessible for all and addressing a critical need in the market.

“Our mission has always been and continues to be increasing access to necessary care for all. By promoting the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, we are taking that mission to the next level, providing patients with convenient diagnostic testing necessary to receive their medications,” said Abby Wright, Vice President of Business Development and Market Access at binx health. “We believe that every patient deserves the highest level of care, regardless of their background, circumstance, geographical location, and coverage status. We are excited to work together to address physical, and emotional barriers, for patients everywhere.”

The binx everywhere digital access engine and logistics platform is pioneering this end-to-end collaboration ensuring patients receive the care they need, without the high costs of prescription medication, in a location that is convenient for them. Patients can learn more at https://costplusdrugs.mybinxhealth.com.

The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) aims to fundamentally change the way the pharmaceutical industry operates. As a public-benefit corporation, its social mission of improving public health is just as important as the bottom line. Cost Plus Drugs transparently charges a standard markup on every drug it sells. The costplusdrugs.com online pharmacy launched in January 2022 now carries over 1,000 prescription products, delivered by mail to thousands of happy customers every day. Cost Plus Drugs is working with health plans, managed-care organizations, pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) and self-insured employers to bring these same savings to employer-sponsored benefit plans nationwide.

binx health is a healthcare technology and diagnostics company that is leading the way to accessible routine testing by partnering with primary care, public health, retail health, universities, and leaders in HIV prevention and sexual health to reach underserved populations and impede the spread of infection. The Company’s omnichannel platform is the only healthcare delivery model designed to reach people in-clinic and at-home with novel access modalities focused on the patient. binx is paving the way to improve population health issues at scale in partnership with those on the front lines of care. The Company’s dual-care offerings include the binx io, the first ever FDA-cleared, CLIA-waived, point-of-care chlamydia and gonorrhea test for males and females providing central lab performance results in about thirty minutes, and binx everywhere, a physician-mediated, secure, and highly configurable technology platform that integrates self-collection with laboratory testing and follow-up. binx’s proprietary platforms enable organizations to broaden access to care, promote health equity, and connect all key stakeholders of healthcare delivery in a seamless, evidence-based manner that engenders consumer delight.

binx everywhere may not be available outside of the US.

