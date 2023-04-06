Lucy Scientific Discovery Announces Share Repurchase Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (“Lucy” or “The Company”) [NASDAQ:LSDI], an early-stage psychedelics manufacturing company, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program with authorization to repurchase up to 500,000 shares of its Class A common stock.

Lucy may repurchase shares from time to time through open market purchases, in privately negotiated transactions or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws. The timing, as well as the number and value of shares of Common Stock repurchased under the program, will be determined by the Company at its discretion and will depend on a variety of factors, including management’s assessment of the intrinsic value of the Company’s shares of Common Stock, the market price of the Company’s Common Stock, general market and economic conditions, available liquidity, alternative investment opportunities, compliance with the Company’s debt and other agreements, and applicable legal requirements. The exact number of shares of Common Stock to be repurchased by the Company is not guaranteed, and the program may be suspended, modified, or discontinued at any time without prior notice.

About Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. is a Nasdaq-listed [NASDAQ:LSDI] licensed producer of compounds for medicinal products. As granted by Health Canada’s Office of Controlled Substances, Lucy maintains a Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer’s License, held by its wholly owned subsidiary LSDI Manufacturing Inc. under Part J of the Food and Drug Regulations promulgated under the Food and Drugs Act (Canada), or a Dealer’s License. A Dealer’s License authorizes LSDI to develop, sell, deliver, and manufacture (through extraction or synthesis) certain pharmaceutical-grade active pharmaceutical ingredients, or APIs, used in controlled substances and their raw material precursors.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations or forecasts of future events. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include statements regarding, among other things, our projected revenue growth and profitability, our growth strategies and opportunity, anticipated trends in our market and our anticipated needs for working capital. They are generally identifiable by use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plans,” “potential,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “management believes,” “we believe,” “we intend” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. In particular, these include statements relating to future actions, prospective products, market acceptance, future performance, results of current and anticipated products, sales efforts, expenses, and the outcome.

These statements are based on our management’s expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future events affecting us, which in turn are based on currently available information. These assumptions could prove inaccurate. Although we believe that the estimates and projections reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, our expectations may prove to be incorrect.

Media Contact:

NisonCo Public Relations

Lucas Wentworth

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Addo Investor Relations, Inc.

[email protected]