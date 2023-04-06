Praxis Precision Medicines to Present at 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that management will present at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. ET.

The event will be available via live webcast through the Events & Presentations page of the Investors + Media section of the company’s website at www.praxismedicines.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Praxis’ website for 90 days following the event.

About Praxis
Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, Cerebrum™, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, Solidus™, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across movement disorders and epilepsy, with four clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

CONTACT: Investor Contact
Alex Kane
Praxis Precision Medicines
[email protected]
617-300-8481

Media Contact
Ian Stone
Canale Communications
[email protected]
619-849-5388

Related Stories

Lucy Scientific Discovery Announces Share Repurchase Program

Palisade Bio Receives Canadian Patent Covering Composition of Lead Program in Development, LB1148

Tilray Medical Expands Commercial Footprint in Europe and Broadens Distribution Across the Czech Republic

Acceptance of CPP-1X (DFMO) Abstract for Poster Presentation at Endocrine Society Meeting

ContraFect Announces Multiple Presentations of New Data at the 33rd Annual ECCMID Meeting

ABVC BioPharma Provides Vitargus Update on Phase II Site Initiation Visit Conducted at Ramathibodi Hospital in Thailand

You may have missed

Praxis Precision Medicines to Present at 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Lucy Scientific Discovery Announces Share Repurchase Program

Palisade Bio Receives Canadian Patent Covering Composition of Lead Program in Development, LB1148

Tilray Medical Expands Commercial Footprint in Europe and Broadens Distribution Across the Czech Republic

Acceptance of CPP-1X (DFMO) Abstract for Poster Presentation at Endocrine Society Meeting

error: Content is protected !!