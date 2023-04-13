Mitel’s Collaboration Suite Wins CompassIntel Award for Top Team Collaboration Technology

MiCollab among tech solutions praised for elevating business and enterprise operations.

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitel®, a global leader in business communications, is pleased to announce that its all-in-one collaboration platform, MiCollab, has been named top Team Collaboration solution by Compass Intelligence as part of their 11th annual CompassIntel Awards. Voted on by industry journalists, thought leaders, and analysts, the awards honor the leading companies, products, and technology solutions in mobile, IoT, business tech, and emerging technology industries.

“Mitel has long focused on being a leader in developing technology that encourages collaboration in the modern workplace, so we are thrilled to receive this award,” said Martin Bitzinger, Senior Vice President, Product Management at Mitel. “Where and how we work has changed forever, and MiCollab is designed to enhance productivity by connecting employees quickly and simply, regardless of where they work or what video application they may use. With audio conferencing, video conferencing, and collaboration in one application and the option to deeply integrate into vertical workflows, it delivers the high-quality user experience and on-the-go connectivity today’s employee demands.”

MiCollab is built for today’s fast-paced, anytime anywhere communications by providing the essential tools employees need to connect and collaborate with colleagues – whether spontaneously or planned. With a powerful suite of enterprise-class messaging services, including instant messaging and voice or web collaboration, employees can choose the communication option that works best for them.

Organizations also benefit from the flexibility provided by MiCollab’s numerous third-party integrations, and soon-to-be-announced updates will build off this to provide employees with even more choices across video platforms and vertical integrations.

“Enterprises need simple, seamless, and accessible communications for hybrid, in-office and work-from-home staff,” said Stephanie Atkinson, CEO, Compass Intelligence. “Having an all-in-one solution that consolidates essential collaboration and communications is vital, and Mitel delivers with their MiCollab + MiTeam Meetings.”

About Mitel

A global market leader in business communications powering more than two billion business connections, Mitel helps businesses and service providers connect, collaborate, and provide innovative services to their customers. Our innovation and communications experts serve business users in more than 100 countries. For more information, go to www.mitel.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Mitel.

About Compass Intelligence

Compass Intelligence is a market research and advisory firm specializing in metrics-driven market intelligence and insights for the mobile, IoT, and high-tech industries serving tech clients for more than 17 years. Compass Intelligence provides executive insights, market sizing/forecasting and modeling, competitive analysis, strategic consulting, advisory services, trending analysis, and survey research services. Compass Intelligence helps guide strategic business decisions and supports in the success of our clients through delivering content engagement, go to market planning, competitive positioning, and strategic advisory. For more information, please visit https://www.compassintel.com.

About The Annual Spring Awards

The 11th Annual 2023 CompassIntel Mobile/Business Tech, IoT, and Emerging Tech Awards honors companies, vendors, and organizations demonstrating innovation, leadership, disruption, and excellence in the technology industry. There are three primary areas of awards including Mobile/Business Tech, IoT, and Emerging Technologies, along with the CompassIntel personally selected awards. This year, there are 40 general award categories, along with the 3 selected companies that Compass Intelligence will award individually.

Learn more about the Awards: https://www.compassintelligence.com/awards–honors.html

Contacts

Mitel Public Relations

Email: [email protected]