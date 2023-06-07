Kingston Selects to Improve Supply Chain Planning Capabilities with Blue Yonder

Global memory and storage solutions manufacturer to build an efficient, agile and responsive supply chain with Blue Yonder

HSINCHU, Taiwan & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–To improve its supply chain planning capabilities and customer satisfaction, Kingston Technology Far East Corp., a leading global manufacturer of memory and storage solutions, has selected to implement Blue Yonder’s SaaS-based supply planning solution.

Kingston designed a new type of memory module in the late 1980’s to fulfill a demand for memory that would serve to redefine industry standards for years to come. The company continues to innovate and currently supplies top-tier data centers, cloud providers and PC manufacturers, as well as companies developing the next trends in smart devices, with memory and storage solutions. Kingston was looking to optimize supply, enhance customer service levels, and improve asset utilization, so it turned to Blue Yonder.

By implementing Blue Yonder’s solution, Kingston will be able to:

Carry out a comprehensive supply chain upgrade strategy with the supply planning solution as the core.

Produce more accurate, insightful, and coordinated plans to streamline manufacturing and supply.

Focus on organizational efficiency to help grow its business and expand production.

“We offer quality products that fuel the technology the world uses every day. We were seeking a supply chain solutions provider who could help us digitally transform our supply planning capabilities and Blue Yonder proved to have the capabilities we need. Working with Blue Yonder, we are looking forward to elevating the quality of our products, as well as the service and support to our customers, by gaining an end-to-end view and control of our supply chain to deliver today and into the future,” said Shane Clerkin, vice president, Contract Manufacturing, Kingston.

Blue Yonder’s supply planning solution will provide Kingston with a comprehensive view of its supply chain planning processes. Kingston will be able to balance global objectives for demand satisfaction, collaborate on planning scenarios in situations of material shortage, and use prescriptive recommendations to make accurate and faster decisions throughout the manufacturing network. This will help the company improve supply chain performance, minimizing stock-outs and maximizing inventory turns to ultimately improve the customer experience.

“With high standards of quality, reliability and customer service, Kingston needed a supply chain solutions provider with these same principles. We are very pleased that Kingston has chosen us to help their business grow today and expand their future capabilities. By utilizing our Luminate Planning, Kingston will be able to form and execute their supply chain transformation strategy while taking their supply planning capabilities to the next level,” said Antonio Boccalandro, president, APAC/LATAM, Blue Yonder.

About Kingston Technology Far East Corp.

From big data, to laptops and PCs, to IoT-based devices like smart and wearable technology, to design-in and contract manufacturing, Kingston helps deliver the solutions used to live, work and play. The world’s largest PC makers and cloud-hosting companies depend on Kingston for their manufacturing needs, and our passion fuels the technology the world uses every day. We strive beyond our products to see the bigger picture, to meet the needs of our customers and offer solutions that make a difference. To learn more about how Kingston Is With You, visit Kingston.com.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain transformations and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Our end-to-end, cognitive business platform enables retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers to best fulfill customer demand from planning through delivery. With Blue Yonder, you’ll unify your data, supply chain and retail commerce operations to unlock new business opportunities and drive automation, control and orchestration to enable more profitable, sustainable business decisions. Blue Yonder – Fulfill your Potential™ blueyonder.com

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

Kingston and the Kingston logo are registered trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

