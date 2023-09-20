Lisata Therapeutics Announces Participation in InfoSec World 2023

Gregory Berkin, Chief Information Officer of Lisata, to participate in keynote discussion on CISO leadership and managing the risks of artificial intelligence

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSTA) (“Lisata” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other serious diseases, announces that Gregory Berkin, Chief Information Officer at Lisata, will participate at InfoSec World 2023 being held September 25-27, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Mr. Berkin will be a panelist in a keynote discussion, titled “CISO Leadership: Harnessing the Power and Managing the Risks of Artificial Intelligence (AI),” on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 8:15 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. For more information on about the keynote and InfoSec World 2023, please visit https://www.infosecworldusa.com/isw23/session/1555328/.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. Lisata’s lead product candidate, LSTA1, is an investigational drug designed to activate a novel uptake pathway that allows co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to target and penetrate solid tumors more effectively. Based on Lisata’s CendR Platform® Technology, Lisata has already established noteworthy commercial and R&D partnerships. The Company expects to announce numerous clinical study and business milestones over the next two years and has projected that its current business and development plan is funded with available capital through these milestones and into early 2026. For more information on the Company, please visit www.lisata.com.

