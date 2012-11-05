ACTA to Commence Public Invitation to Tender Bonds

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ClimateChange–On December 14, 2023, the Alameda Corridor Transportation Authority (the “Authority”) approved a resolution authorizing the Invitation of offers (the “Invitation”) from the holders of its below listed bonds (the “Bonds”) to tender for cash their Bonds.

Alameda Corridor Transportation Authority Tax-Exempt Senior Lien Revenue Bonds, Series 1999A Capital Appreciation Bonds CUSIP No. Maturity Date Principal Amount at Issuance§ Maturity Value§ Yield to Maturity (as of Original Issuance) Accreted Value (as of October 1, 2023) 010869AR6 10/01/2030 $5,304,656.55 $27,345,000 5.250% $19,025,283.75 010869AS4 10/01/2031 3,601,110.00 19,550,000 5.250 12,914,925.50 010869AT2 10/01/2032 4,925,411.60 28,255,000 5.260 17,707,408.50 010869AU9 10/01/2033 2,763,022.50 16,695,000 5.260 9,933,358.05

§ Reflects the prior refunding of a portion of the Principal Amount.

Alameda Corridor Transportation Authority Taxable Senior Lien Revenue Bonds, Series 1999C Capital Appreciation Bonds CUSIP No. Maturity Date Principal Amount at Issuance§ Maturity Value§ Yield to Maturity (as of Original Issuance) Accreted Value (as of October 1, 2023) 010869CE3 10/01/2030 $3,424,392.00 $28,680,000 6.83% $17,922,705.60 010869CF0 10/01/2031 384,599.80 3,445,000 6.83 2,013,016.85 010869CG8 10/01/2032 3,290,372.80 31,520,000 6.83 17,221,897.60 010869CH6 10/01/2033 5,770,215.15 59,115,000 6.83 30,201,262.35

§ Reflects the prior refunding of a portion of the Principal Amount.

Alameda Corridor Transportation Authority Tax-Exempt Subordinate Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2004A Capital Appreciation Bonds CUSIP No. Maturity Date Principal Amount at Issuance Maturity Value Yield to Maturity (as of Original Issuance) Accreted Value (as of October 1, 2023) 010869DU6 10/01/2029 $13,641,408.90 $57,015,000 5.710% $40,670,509.95 010869DV4 10/01/2030 22,708,010.70 100,665,000 5.720 67,830,090.30

Alameda Corridor Transportation Authority Taxable Subordinate Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2004B Capital Appreciation Bonds CUSIP No. Maturity Date Principal Amount at Issuance Maturity Value Yield to Maturity (as of Original Issuance) Accreted Value (as of October 1, 2023) 010869ED3 10/01/2026 $25,085,189.75 $100,675,000 6.300% $83,580,385.00 010869EE1 10/01/2027 23,522,713.75 100,675,000 6.310 78,522,473.00 010869EF8 10/01/2028 22,052,770.20 100,670,000 6.320 73,753,862.10 010869EG6 10/01/2029 8,965,144.40 43,660,000 6.330 30,039,389.80 010869EH4 10/01/2031 18,249,457.60 100,670,000 6.330 61,146,958.00 010869EJ0 10/01/2032 17,146,114.40 100,670,000 6.330 57,453,375.70 010869EK7 10/01/2033 16,111,020.25 100,675,000 6.330 53,984,955.25

Alameda Corridor Transportation Authority Taxable Senior Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022B Current Interest Bonds CUSIP No. Maturity Date Principal Amount Interest Rate / Coupon 010869JL0 10/01/2046 $232,250,000.00 5.396%

The Invitation is part of the Authority’s plan to refinance all or a portion of the Bonds. The refinancing plan is being undertaken by the Authority for the purpose of better aligning debt service on the Authority’s bonds with estimated future Authority revenues and potentially reducing the frequency and amount of future payments required to be made by the Port of Long Beach and the Port of Los Angeles as further described in the Preliminary Official Statement dated January 5, 2024 for the Authority’s Series 2024A Bonds, Series 2024B Bonds, Series 2024C Bonds, and Series 2024D Bonds. There can be no assurance that the Invitation or any component of the refinancing transaction will be completed.

The Invitation is open to all owners of the Bonds.

1. The Invitation of offers commenced January 5, 2024. This is the expected calendar for the Invitation.

Key Dates and Times All of these dates and times are subject to change. All times are New York City time.



Notices of changes will be sent in the manner provided for in this Invitation. Launch Date January 5, 2024 Expiration Date (unless extended) January 19, 2024 at 5 P.M. Withdrawal Deadline January 19, 2024 at 5 P.M. Notice of Results January 22, 2024 Determination of Taxable Target Bonds Purchase Price Date January 22, 2024 at 10:30 A.M. Notice of Taxable Target Bonds Purchase Price January 22, 2024 Notice of Acceptance January 24, 2024 Settlement Date February 6, 2024

Institutional investors with questions about the Invitation should contact the Dealer Manager. Individual investors and their brokers and account executives with questions about the Invitation should contact the Information Agent. Copies of the Invitation are also available on the website of the Information Agent at https://www.gbsc-usa.com/alameda/.

Dealer Managers: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC



383 Madison Avenue, Floor 3



New York, New York 10179



Tel: (212) 834-3261



Fax: (917) 463-0871



Attn: Debt Capital Markets



Email: public_finance_dcm@jpmorgan.com RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, LLC



200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor



New York, New York 10281



Tel: (212) 618-7843



Toll-free: (877) 381-2099



Attn: Liability Management Team



Email: liability.management@rbccm.com Information Agent and Tender Agent: Global Bondholder Services Corporation



65 Broadway – Suite 404



New York, New York 10006



Tel: (855) 654-2015



Attn: Corporate Actions



Email: contact@gbsc-usa.com

2. This communication and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

The Alameda Corridor Transportation Authority is a joint powers authority formed by the City of Long Beach and the City of Los Angeles in 1996 to acquire, construct, finance and operate the Alameda Corridor.

