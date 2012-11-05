ACTA to Commence Public Invitation to Tender Bonds
LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ClimateChange–On December 14, 2023, the Alameda Corridor Transportation Authority (the “Authority”) approved a resolution authorizing the Invitation of offers (the “Invitation”) from the holders of its below listed bonds (the “Bonds”) to tender for cash their Bonds.
Alameda Corridor Transportation Authority
Tax-Exempt Senior Lien Revenue Bonds, Series 1999A
Capital Appreciation Bonds
CUSIP No.
Maturity Date
Principal Amount
at Issuance§
Maturity Value§
Yield to Maturity
(as of Original Issuance)
Accreted Value (as of October 1,
2023)
010869AR6
10/01/2030
$5,304,656.55
$27,345,000
5.250%
$19,025,283.75
010869AS4
10/01/2031
3,601,110.00
19,550,000
5.250
12,914,925.50
010869AT2
10/01/2032
4,925,411.60
28,255,000
5.260
17,707,408.50
010869AU9
10/01/2033
2,763,022.50
16,695,000
5.260
9,933,358.05
§
Reflects the prior refunding of a portion of the Principal Amount.
Alameda Corridor Transportation Authority
Taxable Senior Lien Revenue Bonds, Series 1999C
Capital Appreciation Bonds
CUSIP No.
Maturity Date
Principal Amount
at Issuance§
Maturity Value§
Yield to Maturity
(as of Original Issuance)
Accreted Value (as of October 1,
2023)
010869CE3
10/01/2030
$3,424,392.00
$28,680,000
6.83%
$17,922,705.60
010869CF0
10/01/2031
384,599.80
3,445,000
6.83
2,013,016.85
010869CG8
10/01/2032
3,290,372.80
31,520,000
6.83
17,221,897.60
010869CH6
10/01/2033
5,770,215.15
59,115,000
6.83
30,201,262.35
§
Reflects the prior refunding of a portion of the Principal Amount.
Alameda Corridor Transportation Authority
Tax-Exempt Subordinate Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2004A
Capital Appreciation Bonds
CUSIP No.
Maturity Date
Principal Amount
at Issuance
Maturity Value
Yield to Maturity
(as of Original Issuance)
Accreted Value (as of October 1,
2023)
010869DU6
10/01/2029
$13,641,408.90
$57,015,000
5.710%
$40,670,509.95
010869DV4
10/01/2030
22,708,010.70
100,665,000
5.720
67,830,090.30
Alameda Corridor Transportation Authority
Taxable Subordinate Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2004B
CUSIP No.
Maturity Date
Principal Amount
at Issuance
Maturity Value
Yield to Maturity
(as of Original Issuance)
Accreted Value (as of October 1,
2023)
010869ED3
10/01/2026
$25,085,189.75
$100,675,000
6.300%
$83,580,385.00
010869EE1
10/01/2027
23,522,713.75
100,675,000
6.310
78,522,473.00
010869EF8
10/01/2028
22,052,770.20
100,670,000
6.320
73,753,862.10
010869EG6
10/01/2029
8,965,144.40
43,660,000
6.330
30,039,389.80
010869EH4
10/01/2031
18,249,457.60
100,670,000
6.330
61,146,958.00
010869EJ0
10/01/2032
17,146,114.40
100,670,000
6.330
57,453,375.70
010869EK7
10/01/2033
16,111,020.25
100,675,000
6.330
53,984,955.25
Alameda Corridor Transportation Authority
Taxable Senior Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022B
Current Interest Bonds
CUSIP No.
Maturity Date
Principal Amount
Interest Rate
/ Coupon
010869JL0
10/01/2046
$232,250,000.00
5.396%
The Invitation is part of the Authority’s plan to refinance all or a portion of the Bonds. The refinancing plan is being undertaken by the Authority for the purpose of better aligning debt service on the Authority’s bonds with estimated future Authority revenues and potentially reducing the frequency and amount of future payments required to be made by the Port of Long Beach and the Port of Los Angeles as further described in the Preliminary Official Statement dated January 5, 2024 for the Authority’s Series 2024A Bonds, Series 2024B Bonds, Series 2024C Bonds, and Series 2024D Bonds. There can be no assurance that the Invitation or any component of the refinancing transaction will be completed.
The Invitation is open to all owners of the Bonds.
Michael Leue
Chief Executive Officer
Alameda Corridor Transportation Authority (ACTA)
www.acta.org
1.
The Invitation of offers commenced January 5, 2024. This is the expected calendar for the Invitation.
Key Dates and Times
All of these dates and times are subject to change. All times are New York City time.
Launch Date
January 5, 2024
Expiration Date (unless extended)
January 19, 2024 at 5 P.M.
Withdrawal Deadline
January 19, 2024 at 5 P.M.
Notice of Results
January 22, 2024
Determination of Taxable Target Bonds Purchase Price Date
January 22, 2024 at 10:30 A.M.
Notice of Taxable Target Bonds Purchase Price
January 22, 2024
Notice of Acceptance
January 24, 2024
Settlement Date
February 6, 2024
Institutional investors with questions about the Invitation should contact the Dealer Manager. Individual investors and their brokers and account executives with questions about the Invitation should contact the Information Agent. Copies of the Invitation are also available on the website of the Information Agent at https://www.gbsc-usa.com/alameda/.
Dealer Managers:
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, LLC
Information Agent and Tender Agent:
Global Bondholder Services Corporation
2.
This communication and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.
The Alameda Corridor Transportation Authority is a joint powers authority formed by the City of Long Beach and the City of Los Angeles in 1996 to acquire, construct, finance and operate the Alameda Corridor.
Denis Wolcott, (213) 200-1563
media@acta.org